IRONTON The magic of author JK Rowling’s most famous creation proved an antidote for chilly temperatures this past weekend as crowds filled downtown Ironton for Wizardfest.
The popular festival draws young and old alike to walk the streets filled with vendors of Harry Potter-themed merchandise, amateur and professional cosplayers dressed as their favorite characters from the books and movies, as well as Harry Potter-inspired refreshments such as the popular Butter Brew in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties.
The annual event (interrupted due to COVID in 2020) takes place each November, complete with a Wizard’s Ball based on the Christmas Wizard’s Ball in the Harry Potter Universe.
Crowds filled the converted city building to be “sorted” into Houses from the Hogwarts School of Magic, with many being sorted multiple times, and to see the representations of Harry Potter-themed locales in epic Lego miniature reproductions.
In what would only happen in the magical world, eventgoers couldn’t wait to be “arrested” and sent to Azkaban Prison, where they solved clues and “escaped” from the prison-themed escape room. After their unofficial “parole,” some patrons engaged in trivia contests to see who the biggest fan was — possibly answering questions about the location of their previous incarceration.
The two-day-long event featured a long list of entertainment. Exotic animals enjoyed being petted (and of course fed) by excited young wizards and witches, while across the block onlookers could watch as wands were crafted by blacksmiths using a portable forge. Classes were available to learn about exotic plants as well, and how to care for them.
What Wizardfest would be complete without wizardry classes taught (even to muggles) to those of varying skill? Music, entertainment and the appearance of actors from the Harry Potter franchise served to help fans both current and future immerse themselves in a weekend of magic and merriment. And even the presence of the Potterverse’s main villain, Lord Voldemort himself, served only to heighten rather than detract from the good times.
Brett and Kimberly Newland, of Flatwoods, are part of a host of parents who took her kids Braxton, Brynlee and Brielle to the Wizardfest, and she just might have enjoyed herself as much as they did because she is already making plans to attend next year.
The family spent the day enjoying photo ops with cosplayers and general event festivities.
“Best day ever!,” according to her son Braxton, Newland said. “I was pretty impressed, too!” And after attending Saturday, Newland said they planned to return Sunday in search of the villainous Voldemort. Why? Because anything is possible at Wizardfest.