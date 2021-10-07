ASHLAND Downtown Ashland has another mural up, finished in two days.
The mural, on a building on 16th Street at Broadway Square owned by Community Trust Bank, was created by Graham Allen and Geoff Murphy of SquarePegs Studio and Design in Lexington.
Wes Thompson, who is on the board of Build Ashland and Destination Ashland, said many were involved in making the project happen.
"A generous donation was made by a donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, to the Build Ashland nonprofit. It was donated under the condition that it was specifically earmarked for downtown mural art," Thompson said. "We settled on the design elements and presented them to the board of Community Trust Bank for final approval. The team at Community Trust Bank granted approval of the design and donated the space."
At that point, Thompson said other donations were needed.
"Julie and C.C. Gibbs at Gibbs True Value Hardware donated much of the paint and supplies needed. Paul at Wagner Rental & Supply donated the use of a large articulating arm lift capable of reaching the more than 30 feet high. Josh Blanton and Vesuvius donated the additional scissor lift. Kara Hedrick at the Delta Hotels Marriott downtown donated two rooms for our artists to stay," he said. "Mike Graese and the City of Ashland were also helpful in some of the more important organizational and logistical elements of the endeavor. I guess you could say I acted as a project coordinator, but so many people were involved I'm reluctant to take much credit. I'm just happy to get to be a small part of the project."
Allen and Murphy have created other pieces for Ashland's Art Alley, including the "You Look Good in Ashland" mural behind the Delta Hotel and the "Love Over Everything" mural.
The new mural is their 100th mural and their largest.
"They're both Kentucky boys and Graham Allen had even spent time in Ashland previously for an internship," Thompson said. "They're huge fans of our area and are certainly a part of the rebirth of the arts district downtown."
While the murals are attractive, Thompson said they serve a larger purpose, too.
"They also suggest something bigger than the sum of its parts about the progression and direction of our downtown. As our downtown aims to become a place for creativity, a mural of this scale signals a commitment to move in that direction," he said. "The fact this was funded and sponsored, not by the city, but rather private citizens and local businesses, shows our community is hungry to see this progression as well."
