MOREHEAD Family traditions come in many forms. For Callie Perkins, it’s the hair business.
“My grandmother, aunt and cousins all do hair. I grew up in my grandmother’s, Mary Reedy’s, shop. I guess you could call it a family business,” said Perkins, who plans to open a shop in August.
The new shop, Outlaw Beauty Bar, will be at 123 Candlelight Way in Morehead. It will reflect her love of the Old West.
“I’ve always loved the West: Western movies, the leather and fringe, cowboy hats, boots, mountains, etc.,” she said. “It’s beautiful out West and there’s nothing like that around here. I am different and I want that to show.”
After working for the Cutting Edge for more than six years, Perkins said she was ready to have her own small business. But it’s not her first business. She also owns Callie Perkins Photography in West Liberty.
“I am all about supporting the small businesses here,” she said.
In her shop, she will offer color, balayage (a kind of highlighting), multi-dimensional blondes, women’s, men’s and kids cuts, updos, makeovers, shampoo/styles and waxing. She wants to offer something extra, too: comfort.
“I want it to be a place that you feel welcome, you can come hang out, get your hair or makeup done,” she said. “I want my clients’ kids to be able to enjoy their time there as well. And one day, when I have children, they can grow up in my salon like I was able to do when I was young.”