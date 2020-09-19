ASHLAND While some worry about what they’re going to do with their children while they work, employees of Members Choice Credit Union can go about their day. They know their children are taken care of.
CEO Cheryl Deborde and the board of directors created a sort of school at the Bellefonte location that was closed because of ther COVID-19 pandemic.
Tiffany Black, business development and marketing manager for the credit union, who has two children, was overwhelmed.
“I’m honestly speechless,” she said. “The love and support we have received from this company is out of this world.”
The company hired four teachers to teach 12 children ages 5 through 12, coming from three school districts and starting on Aug. 24. Children sit at their own desk with partitions to protect them. Deborde encouraged the students to make a partition and to reward them, gave each one a goodie bag.
The teachers, two retired teachers and two working toward teaching degrees, wear masks and face shields and do frequent cleaning. Because of the mask wearing, they are able to work beside students when they need extra help. Temperatures are checked every morning. Teachers also follow the curricula students would have if they were in their classrooms, and students bring their own lunches and enjoy some outdoortime.
Members Choice pays teachers from its Community Involvement Fund; so far, the cost to the company has been $4,000. The credit union plans to continue for as long as the need exists.
Not every parent who works at the credit union has children in the classes — some were able to make other arrangements — but for those who were unable to find another way to cope, Members Choice’s help is appreciated.
“They took a huge burden off us parents so we do not have to worry about our children’s education,” Black said. “We don’t have to work all day to just go home, cook dinner and then teach our children a full school day’s work.”
"My heart was hurting for all the parents and what they were doing for their children’s education," Deborde said. "I thought about how fortunate I was when my children were young to have local grandparents. I wanted to make a difference for our employees to be less worried during this time of uncertainty and daily changes."
