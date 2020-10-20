CATLETTSBURG The third man charged in the Jan. 9 PNC bank heist has landed in Boyd County.
Last month, Jackie L. Miller, 58, of Ironton, was indicted on a complicity to commit first-degree robbery charge and a receiving of stolen property in excess of $10,000 charge.
Miller was booked Saturday at the Boyd County Detention Center and is being held on $100,000 bond.
The bank was robbed and a stolen van from Ohio was used as the get-away vehicle, according to police.
Miller joins 58-year-old Willis C. Cochran and 34-year-old John Knotts in the robbery of the bank in Ashland, according to Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.
Knotts was taken into custody following a rolling shootout on Jan. 29 with Ohio authorities that began north of Portsmouth and ended in South Shore, according to authorities. Along with Knotts, Cochran’s daughter, 31-year-old Amanda Cochran, was also arrested in connection with the chase, court records show.
The elder Cochran has been convicted in prior robberies dating back to the 1990s in southern Ohio.
(606) 326-2653 |