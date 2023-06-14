RUSSELL The Russell City Council put another budget in the books this week after two special meetings.
On Wednesday — in a possible record-breaking 10-minute session — the council unanimously passed a $7.5 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Councilman Vincenzo Fressola was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
Of that $7.5 million, about $4.6 million was allocated to the general fund (which consists of the city streets, police and fire departments), another $2.23 million went to water treatment, $207,500 to sewer and $392,500 to garbage (a holdover from when the city did its own trash service).
Prior to passing the budget, Mayor Ron Simpson said health insurance would stay the same for city employees and the city’s property liability insurance would remain the same by switching to coverage from the Kentucky League of Cities.
At a meeting on Monday, the city heard from each department head about requests for their departmental budgets.
Both Police Chief Kenny Huddleston and public works supervisor Mike Lacks were clear that personnel is an issue to look at down the line.
Huddleston said he could potentially send two officer candidates to the academy by November, but he’s having a time trying to find accredited police officers who can work the road.
“We got to pay them to keep them,” he said. “The way it’s set up, an experienced officer starts at the $21-an-hour starting pay a rookie would get. We’re starting officers too low.”
Lacks, after successfully persuading the council to hire on a part-timer at his department to full time, said the streets will be approaching a similar situation in the next four to five years.
“We have seven out of 11 guys set to retire by then,” he said. “And they’re licensed. But finding people to put in for it is the challenge.”