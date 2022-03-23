GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will showcase the talent of the region’s women with this month’s F!nal Fr!day free reception, set from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the gallery.
The ninth annual Women in the Arts event honoring Women's History Month will include the works of more than 30 artists and nearly 90 pieces of original art, gallery director Dan Click said. Many pieces are for sale and several artists offer commissioned pieces.
Refreshments will be by Sheila Marie; henna tattoos will be offered by Henna Tattoos & Body Art by Maranda Knipp for a small fee.
Live music by 5$ Red will kick off the evening; Unmanned will perform at 9 p.m.
Announcements, awards and an introduction of the history of the short film titled “Women in the Arts” by Bobby Lee Messer will precede a showing at 8 p.m..
The film showcases the gallery’s support of women artists in all genres.
Part of a Kentucky Foundation for Women’s “Art Meets Activism” funding award that the Grayson Gallery received in 2021, the complete project was organized by Lead Artist Karen Combs. In addition, a CD compilation of music by the female musicians represented was produced by David Justice of Appalachia Recording and Sound; copies will be available by pre-orders for $5 each.
The film has is one of three candidates for the “Film, Short Film and Documentary” category at the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards set for April 9 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
For more information, message Click at graysongallery@gmail.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
(606) 326-2661 |