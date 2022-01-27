Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced several grant funding opportunities available at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA).
“Every year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture offers a number of grant funding opportunities to support farmers, restaurants and research institutions,” Quarles said. “As we work to support small businesses and farmers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, producers may find these grant opportunities helpful to their operations.”
The Buy Local program provides incentives for participating restaurants and other food service businesses to buy and use Kentucky Proud products for their customers. The program offers participants a 15% reimbursement for the cost of eligible Kentucky Proud farm food up to $8,000 a year or a lifetime cap of $36,000. For Buy Local guidelines and an application, go to kyproud.com/buylocal.
The Farm to Fork program provides incentives for local organizations to host dinners that showcase local farms, farmers, producers, and Kentucky Proud products while benefiting a local charity. This cost-share grant reimburses up to 50% (no more than $500) of the approved applicant’s Kentucky farm-sourced food purchases and/or event promotional expenditures branded with the Kentucky Proud logo. Visit kyagr.com/marketing/farm-to-fork.html.
The Kentucky Proud Promotional Grant reimburses members for up to 50% of future eligible expenses for advertising, marketing, and reaching consumers at the point of purchase to promote agricultural products with direct Kentucky farm impact. Grants are limited to 10% of the applicant’s reported direct Kentucky farm impact up to $8,000 a year or a lifetime cap of $36,000. Visit kyagr.com/marketing/grants.html.
The Specialty Crop Block Grant program is a federal grant program aimed at supporting specialty crops in agriculture. Applicants must describe how the projects will potentially affect and produce measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public.
In addition to 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations and quasi government entities, small business owners and privately owned companies are also eligible to apply. All projects are subject to the availability of funds. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will not award grant funds for projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide profit to a single organization, institution, or individual. The deadline for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Farm Bill Funds concept proposals is March 1, 2022.
Visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop.
KDA receives grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) for the specialty crop grant program and conducts an annual competitive application process to award grant funds. Visit kyagr.com/marketing/crop-block-grant.html.