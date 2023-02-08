ASHLAND Families Against Narcotics Executive Director Judge Linda Davis is among several presenters slated to speak at the fourth annual Bridges Out of Addiction Symposium on Tuesday, March 7, according to a news release.
The free conference is open to all and will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashland Community and Technical College main campus, 1400 College Drive.
The symposium is an opportunity for community members to build relationships and learn about resources necessary to better address the local substance use disorder crisis, stated the release.
Davis will be the keynote speaker at the event and will talk about community solutions to bridging the gap for those battling substance use disorders.
Davis was appointed to the bench as district court judge for the 41B District Court in Michigan in March 2000 by Michigan Gov. John Engler and retired in March 2019. She served on Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s Opiate Task Force and later was appointed to chair the Governor’s Commission for the Prescription Overdose and Opiate Response Team.
Prior to her judgeship, she spent 13 years as an Assistant Prosecutor with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Davis played a crucial role in the creation of Families Against Narcotics and has been instrumental in the success and growth of the organization.
In addition to Davis, Alex Elswick, Ph.D., University of Kentucky assistant professor and extension specialist for substance use prevention and recovery, and Rob Perez, co-founder of Dv8 Kitchen, are slated to speak.
Elswick’s presentation will focus on harm reduction and recovery capital. Elswick is a trained researcher, recovery coach, and mental health therapist. He is also the co-founder of Voices of Hope, a peer-driven recovery community organization.
Perez will share stories of hope and truth. He and his wife, Diane, founded Dv8 Kitchen in Lexington as a social enterprise focused on giving second chance employment opportunities to people in recovery from substance use disorder through vocational, on-the-job training. There are two Dv8 Kitchen locations that operate as social enterprises and one Dv8 wholesale bakery that operates as a 501c(3) non-profit.
The conference will also feature breakout sessions focusing on responding to substance use disorder and available community resources.
Bridges Out of Addiction is free, but reservations are required by going to bit.ly/Bridges23 or calling (606) 408-8990.