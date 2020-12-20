ASHLAND It’s touching when a stranger offers help. Steve Minton knows from experience.
The director of the Boyd County Animal Shelter was moved by a four-hour fundraiser on Wednesday that brought in more than $14,000.
"I'm still blown away," Minton said. "I was just about in tears to see the love this community has."
The Facebook Live fundraiser was done by Kris Rotondo of Jordan’s Way Charities, who is on a 50-state tour to help shelters raise money. Minton said he promised his dog, who was a shelter dog who died, that he would work toward helping other dogs find their forever home.
Rotondo, who has been on shows like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to help raise thousands for shelters all over the country, had a scheduled appearance at the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, where he was able to raise $21,000. Minton said someone tagged him on Facebook, he made contact and was able to get Rotondo to work in a stop at the Boyd County facility.
Minton said Rotondo is "one of the coolest, most energetic, passionate guys for animals we have seen in a long time."
The fundraiser was intended to encourage and educate, Minton said.
"Shelters are always in need of different things," he said.
Minton said he was surprised and pleased at the result of the fundraiser.
"I didn't know what to set the goal at," he said. "I decided to set it at $10,000 and hope to meet half of it."
He said small and large businesses contributed, as well as individuals throughout the county.
"It was really amazing what happened," Minton said. "It was great, especially with all the COVID. It was really nice to see people come together for a good cause."
He said the money will help with day-to-day care of the animals, as well as medical costs for injured and sick animals.
Minton said one of the long-term goals of the shelter is to become no-kill.
"We're working very hard to change the perspective of the shelter as far as what happens around here," he said. "We're seeking out rescues. We’re excited about where this is going."
He said Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney has offered his support.
"He allows us to think outside the box and do things that have never been done before and see a lot more animals in homes."
Minton said he hopes this is another step in the right direction for the county.
"If we can all just stand together, not just with animals but with each other, I can see this county doing great things," he said.
