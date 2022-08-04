MOUNT STERLING An animal rescue in the area is helping dogs, cats and people suffering from the effects of flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Love Of Paws in Mount Sterling collected two van loads and an SUV load of items needed by animal-owning flood victims, including dog and cat food, kitty litter, puppy pads, buckets, feed for horses and other livestock feed.
While the mission of Love of Paws is to rescue innocent animals who have been abandoned, lost, neglected or live in abused circumstances, President Pat Henry said Love of Paws also is trying to help the humans. It is collecting funds to buy rubber boots, gloves and OTC pain relievers.
“You just don’t know what people are going to need,” she said, noting one of the members works for Big Sandy Health Care in Prestonsburg and she suggested items to be donated to people in the area.
Love of Paws, which is marking 10 years, found homes for 1,000 animals last year and have found homes for more than 500 so far this year.
It’s not the first time the organization donated to victims of natural disasters.
“We have done this before for people when there were tornadoes in their area,” Henry said. “It can happen to anyone at any time.”
To donate, visit kyloveofpaws.com; the Paypal site is loveofpaws16@yahoo.com.