In December 1966, Ernie Anderson — a self-described “everyday Joe” — started working in radio at the age of 16 for $1.25 an hour at WLOG-AM in Logan, West Virginia.
From there, he proceeded to work at 12 different radio stations.
“It was an accident; I never dreamed of becoming a radio guy,” Anderson said. “Ever since I was 10 years old I wanted to be a game show host. Television was always my love since I was a little boy and, I thought, man, I’d like to be a big game show host in New York or Los Angeles.”
With those dreams failing to come to fruition, Anderson found himself in radio where he fell in love with the work. He said, “I lucked into a job that I just happened to love.”
Anderson grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Logan County, West Virginia, at the age of 6. He graduated from Man High School in 1968 and graduated from Marshall University in 1972. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in speech.
Anderson is a former host of WOWK TV-13 quiz show, “High-Q” (1984-98). The show has been reincarnated through the years, but still stands today. The all-new version of “High-Q” is now on KoolHits1057.com.
“I am in Heaven when I’m doing ‘High-Q,’” he said. Twelve to 14 high schools and four middle schools have signed up for this season’s recordings. All High-Q sessions will be taped next door to the Kool Hits radio station on Saturdays. This year’s season will begin in October.
Anderson, 72, said the computerization of the business has changed the game in radio, making the process much easier.
“When I started we had vinyl records, three turntables, commercials on tape and cartridge machines; everything was really hands-on,” he said. “You had to learn how to ‘slip-cue’ a song, which means you had the needle on the record which you held your finger very lightly on it so that when you talked and you hit the intro of the song you took your finger off and the song played. From that we went to all cartridge disks then it went to CDs in the mid-80s.
“Now a monkey can come in here and do this,” Anderson joked.
For Anderson, retirement is not in the equation. He said he will be on the air until he physically can’t do the job anymore.
“I never intend to retire,” he said. “It’s just too much fun. My older sister said, ‘Ernie, when are you going to retire? I said, from what? They pay me to talk. I plan to stay here until I drop in front of the microphone.
“I had major colon surgery three years ago and was off for three months and I hated it,” he said. “If this is what retirement is like, forget it. I just can’t sit around, I am an active person. The only way I would quit is if my voice gives out.”
Anderson said the best compliment he receives is when people say he sounds just like he does on the radio. People appreciate him being his authentic self on and off the air.
“I want people to know that I am genuine, I thoroughly enjoy what I do, and I care about the people,” he said. “I enjoy playing songs that people can relate to, and I enjoy connecting with the listeners.”
Anderson said there have been plenty of comical moments.
“The funniest thing that ever happened to me when I was at KEE radio, a lady came up to me and said, ‘Oh, that’s what you look like,’ and I said sorry to disappoint you. She said, ‘I thought with your voice you would be a great big guy,’” he said with a laugh.
Anderson will begin his 58th year in broadcasting on Dec. 16, he said. “It’s been a great journey.”