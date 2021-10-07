GREENUP Who is Claire Lyon?
The 26-year-old — today is her birthday — is a Greenup native who will be a contestant on Friday's episode of the award-winning NBC game show “Jeopardy!”
Daughter of Attorney Jim Lyon, Claire Lyon is well-suited for the show, having participated in academic teams in elementary, middle and high school. She graduated from Russell High School in 2014 and received a degree in industrial systems engineering from The Ohio State University in 2018.
Her father said she was an outstanding competitor and might have had her interest in "Jeopardy!" boosted because the family watched it nightly.
"Claire is a lot smarter than I am and she won't hesitate to tell you that," he said with a laugh. "It is a big night for me to get five right."
Her audition happened casually.
"I just saw a post on social media about the anytime test and I thought, 'I could do that. I should try,'" she said. "It was spur of the moment, but it ended up well for me, I guess, because I passed the audition."
There was another test after the initial one, followed by a Zoom interview, which led to her appearance.
However, she had less than a week's notice that she would be on. No problem, as Lyon lives in Redondo Beach, California, which is about a 45-minute drive to the set in Culver City.
Although what she can talk about is limited, she said it was an odd feeling to be on the show.
"Yesterday I watched the episode. Because I was there when they filmed it, it was so strange to see that on TV when I was, kind of like going back in time," she said. "I was nervous, but I do think doing quiz bowl throughout childhood and adolescence taught me how to keep it together in high-pressure situations."
She said she enjoyed meeting temporary host Mayim Bialik.
"I was only around her a few minutes, but she seemed really nice and funny," Lyon said. "I was glad to get to meet her. I feel like she's someone who likes learning new things."
