It is easy, especially in a busy world, to simply pass by and let things take their course, so to speak. But acts of kindness are never wasted, and sometimes those acts yield amazing results both to the one who receives them and the one who gives them. Often stepping beyond comfort zones for the sake of compassion is just what the situation requires.
Jessica Stephens, who lives in the Flatwoods area, can attest first-hand to the benefits of showing kindness to another living thing.
“Her mother was found dead on the side of the road, but there was something moving in her pouch,” Stephens said.
The “something” moving was a baby possum that was estimated to be only around three weeks old; far too young to survive on her own, and only an intervention would save her. Stephens retrieved the possum infant from the dead mother’s pouch and made an immediate decision.
“She still needed formula to survive, so I took her in,” she said.
In the beginning, the care of the baby possum was very hands-on, with feeding required every few hours.
“I have done a lot of research,” she said of the learning curve between care of a possum and the care of a more “conventional” pet.
“They are very easygoing animals,” Stephens said. “But I would never recommend someone going out into the wild and trying to raise one. This was a dire situation for her, and that was why I did it.” Still, she said there were a lot of similarities between a possum and a cat, for instance.
“They eat a lot of fruit and vegetables,” she said. “And they eat a little bit of meat and bugs. And they are nocturnal, so she sleeps most of the day. She does move around during the day, and she goes to the bathroom (in a litter box), and she comes and finds us. But mainly most of her activity is at night.”
Stephens said she hides “treats” around the house to give the possum a focus for her activities, and at the same time teaching her how to forage in a similar manner of a possum in the wild.
“She just goes about her business, and sometimes she crawls in bed with me to snuggle for a few hours,” she said.
“She just loves snuggles,” Stephens added. “Sometimes she will just curl up around my legs and sleep for hours. People don’t believe how lovable they are. Her little face just seems to be smiling all of the time, and she loves being petted and groomed, and just cuddled.”
Stephens said she had helped to relocate several adult possums, and the fact that a possum will hiss and show its teeth when cornered gives people the belief that they are aggressive — she says they are not, typically.
Stephens said that the possum has its den, and she might not see much of her during the day. “She never makes a fuss, and she is a very quiet animal. She doesn’t tear anything up, and she is just the perfect little creature.”
Now the possum, who goes by the name Neeko, is about seven months old. As a testament to her calm nature, she recently made a trip to the Dawg House pet grooming to “have her nails done.” Stephens said Neeko loved the attention and was even interested in posing for the pictures on the groomer’s website. The smile she mentioned can be seen peeking out from under a Santa hat.
Stephens said for the foreseeable future, she is keeping Neeko for several reasons.
“Where I have hand-reared her, she doesn’t have any fear of humans,” she said. “So, for her safety, I am keeping her with me.”
Stephens said when people come into her home, Neeko goes right up to them for some attention. And she also has other animals with whom the possum is friends; but the caution is that, in the wild, Neeko might approach other animals with less than favorable results.
“She has just changed me,” she said, highlighting another reason why Neeko remains in her home. “She has brought such joy. The kids love her, and she loves being petted by them. They sit her on their laps to watch tv and everything.
“And if you are having a bad day,” she added, “she comes up to you and gives you that smile. And then you think, well, maybe things aren’t so bad after all.”
Neeko, who might possibly be “spoiled rotten” (according to Jessica), loves her Santa hat and is looking forward to her first Christmas.