CANNONSBURG Ever since visiting Ace Adventure Park in West Virginia 15 years ago, local entrepreneur Diamond Lewis said he’s always wanted to build an attraction like that.
“For 15 years I wanted something like this in our county — when you’ve been working on something for 15 years and all of the sudden it’s here, it’s like, oh my God, it really happened,” he said.
At Oasis Point Campground situated at the Paul Coffey Industrial Park, Lewis has slowly been piecing together that dream. Using the old pay lake situated on the property, Lewis installed a zipline, a water slide and had 400 tons of sand poured to make a beach and wading area.
“Our kickoff was Memorial Day and the feedback we’ve got was phenomenal,” he said. “It’s been completely booked since then until last weekend. We’ve got people coming from four hours away and we got a lot of locals.”
Lewis said the best part about the attractions is the smile he sees on visitors’ faces.
“It’s about watching people make memories,” he said.
Due to state regulations, Lewis said the lake is only open to campground guests. But that should change next year, with the opening of a bath house on site.
“That’s going to be a gamechanger,” he said. “State law says I need a bath house in order to open it for the general public and tent campers — so once we get that bath house open, it’s going to be wide open.”
Down the line, Lewis said he’s intending on installing cabins and yurts on the backside of the park, over looking the forest and the setting sun. He also intends on doubling the size of the beach and wading area and adding a shelter house to allow for birthday parties, corporate events and family reunions.
For the time being, those looking to check out Oasis Point can rent a camper on site — a four-person camper is $80 per night and a 10-person camper is $150 per night, he said.
Visit oasispointrvpark.com or call (606) 928-0139 for more information.