CATLETTSBURG Attorneys sat beyond the bar Friday morning, chit-chatting to whittle the time away while awaiting the judge.
On two large TV screens, a live feed showed a group of men sitting in folding chairs wearing masks and orange jumpsuits. Another screen displayed the empty judge’s bench, while another box shows a man in an orange jumpsuit in solitude.
Dink Runyon, the mustachioed bailiff, steps out of the back door and calls the attendants to rise.
“All rise for the Honorable Judge George Davis,” he said, then bowing his head. “God save the Commonwealth of Kentucky. God save this Honorable Court.”
All bow their heads at the pronouncement and then it’s on. Davis says, “please be seated” and grabs the first file folder on the docket.
It’s customary at the Boyd County Circuit Court is for the longest practicing attorney to have first crack at the docket — which is a bit of a perk, considering open motion hearings can drag on for hours, particularly if there’s many child support cases and probation revocations on the schedule.
However, in the age of COVID, with the jails dialing in via Zoom, Davis takes up a case of a gentleman held in Greenup County.
But the defendant’s attorney isn’t there — Davis resets the man’s court date and moves onto the next case.
After knocking out a case of a person held in Lawrence County, Ohio — a probation revocation that resulted in time served since the defendant would be doing the STAR Community Treatment program in Scioto County — Davis moves on to defense attorney Gregory Shields’ clients.
Shields, who was admitted to the bar in 1984, typically brings a book to court, but perhaps he knew he’d been the longest in practice to appear this day.
As he walks to the podium, he calls on Blake A. Meadows, 29, of Ashland, to be seen by the judge.
Being held at the Boyd County Detention Center, Meadows gets out of his seat and walks up to the camera.
Meadows was accused of attempting to run over an Ashland police officer after getting caught stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle over the summer. He also was indicted on a fleeing an evading case stemming from a February incident.
Shields announces to the court that they struck a deal with the prosecutor — Meadows would plead guilty to all charges. Facing a maximum of 20 years (10 for each case), Meadows would serve a total of three years in a state penitentiary house.
Thus starts the plea rigmarole — Davis asks the defendant if he understands the deal, if he knows his right to remain silent, if he’s under the influence, if he has ever been hospitalized for a mental disease, etc.
Meadows answers all the questions right — a “no” to the question, “Have you had adequate time to speak with your attorney?” would put the skids on the plea — and is convicted of two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police, theft of auto parts and various traffic offenses.
After finishing the plea, Shields tells the judge his client waived a sentencing date and asked to go up the road on the spot. Davis obliges and sentences him to three years in the department of corrections.
“Good luck to you, sir,” Davis said.
Shields has a few more clients for the judge — he took on two cases, and announced there had been a deal reached in another case, but he hadn’t been able to get to the jail due to COVID restrictions.
“That concludes my business, Your Honor,” Shields said. “May I be excused?”
“You may,” the judge replied.
“Have a nice weekend,” Shields said.
“You do the same,” Davis replied.
After working through another case or two, an attorney — who had slipped in during the plea hearing — asks to see Danny R. Kruger, who is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.
“I’m sorry, but we had to reset his case because you weren’t here,” Davis said.
“I showed up at 11:01 a.m.,” the attorney replied.
“Well, we start very promptly here in this court,” Davis said.
“I drove two and half hours here for this hearing,” the attorney protested.
“The jail has to arrange the call and they’re not going to be happy about that. I’ll see what I can do, but I’ll have to call it at the end. That’s another hour and a half, two hours,” Davis said.
The attorney said he’d wait — luckily, the judge’s office worked it out and Kruger was back on in about a half-hour. The attorney worked out a deal to get him out of jail and into treatment prior to his trial.
In the meantime, Davis started going down the docket, handling the child support cases taken up by the County Attorney’s office.
Resets, a few bench warrants, and then it was onto the cases of those in jail, but not under quarantine — the vast majority of those under the counsel of the Department of Public Advocacy.
As can happen at arraignments, the young, newly minted defender had to advise his client to not speak directly to the judge. Heck, even the judge had to tell a defendant to slow his roll in asking a question.
“You might want to run whatever it is past your attorney first,” Davis said.
Of note was the curious case of Joseph Hardwick, 39, address unknown.
Hardwick was arraigned on two theft charges and a criminal mischief count, after he was accused of stealing a backhoe and a pick up truck from two separate businesses and taking the equipment to rip out some AC units at building.
As Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Gary Conn put it, it “was all one big act in about a four-hour period” when arguing against lowering Hardwick’s bond.
“I haven’t even had time to talk to all the victims,” Conn said.
Davis set a court date for Hardwick’s case on Jan. 24.
All told, Davis must’ve gone through about 10 to 15 cases — and that’s just the first hour.
