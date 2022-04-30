LLOYD The talents of students from across the county were on display Thursday evening inside Greenup County High School’s gymnasium.
There were no scoreboards, clocks buzzing or referees present. There was still a plethora of talent and hard work on display during the district’s Evening with the Arts.
The air filled with the melodic sounds of the district’s music ensembles. All but a single section of the lower level of bleachers were pushed in to create walls. They were covered in black tarps and another black tarp split the gym in half.
Around the bleacher-created walls, artwork from the district elementary and middle school students were hung. Crayon and pencil drawings of cats, bees, butterflies and landscapes covered the walls.
Each school had a clearly labeled section where the artists’ names were displayed on a black mat that played host to their work. On one side of the tarp, tables were filled with high school and middle school students’ works.
Sculptures, paintings, pottery and drawings filled long tables. Black easels grouped together held on to pictures and portraits created from paint, pencil, charcoal, oil, crayon and watercolor. From bright mushrooms to black and white portraits, the variety was neverending.
Parents, students, artists and friends made their way around the gymnasium, stopping to admire the work of students and see what they have created. They spoke with artists, admired their work and listened to the sound of the ensembles.
Family and friends sat in the lone lower set of bleachers left out; others headed to the upper level to sit and watch as the musicians played. Greenup staff and educators stood to the side and watched their students with a glimmer of pride in their eyes.
As the Wurtland Middle School band’s final note of their performance reverberated through the air, cheers and applause rang through the gymnasium. The high school band was seated above awaiting their turn to take the floor. The high school students jumped to their feet to hoot and holler for the younger musicians.
On the other side of the tarp, Cassie Fannin roamed the aisles created by tables looking for her daughter’s art work. Fannin slowly made her way through the aisles. She called her daughter, Kaitlyn Fannin, over to point out her work.
Cassie Fannin shared that her daughter is very artistic and complimented her abilities. Cassie said Kaitlyn will spend hours drawing, and spent many hours working on the pieces that would be on display Thursday.
Kaitlyn Fannin is enrolled in Art 2. The sophomore created book art that has budding animals coming out. She said she was inspired by website a friend showed her. The website has stuffed animals based on mental disorders and disabilities. So she expanded on the idea with her book art.
Her second piece was based on the movie “Encanto.” Kaitlyn talked with her mom about the piece and then ran off. She had to make her call time. Kailtlyn was not only a visual artist featured, but would also be performing with the choir and theater program.
Before she headed to get ready for her performances, Kaitlyn shared that she hopes to work in animation. She has been in art classes honing her craft since fourth grade. She loves art and was happy the district held the evening with the arts.
“I love it because it gives people who like art a chance to be inspired,” said Kaitlyn.
She is inspired by other artists and hopes to inspire others to get creative as well. Kaitlyn pointed to senior Roxie Massie’s table. She is continually inspired by Massie. Kaitlyn said Massie’s table is her favorite and noted the countless hours Massie put in.
Massie more than filled a long table with art. Easels held pieces on both sides of the table and added to her space on each end. On the table sat a self-portrait; and a drawing of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as lifelike as a photograph with AOC’s quote “that I am their daughter and they did not raise me to accept abuse from men.” The piece was created after receiving a prompt about political figures her junior year, said Massie. She chose the New York Congresswoman.
On an easel, sat a large charcoal drawing that is Massie’s favorite. A woman’s face and head are being encompassed by four hands. This is Massie’s favorite piece. The work, like others on her table, is about mental health.
Her art showcases how things around someone can feel shattered and secluded and one must pick up the pieces.
Massie is looking forward to heading off to college to major in art. She hopes to spread her art. Art is meant to be shared, said Massie.
“I love that it can be spread and shared through any means whether it be tattoos, whether it be digitally, whether it be museums, or even in person,” said Massie. “It’s a way to show your thoughts and emotions without even having to say anything.”
Massie will pursue a career in art.
“I want to spread my art I want to show through love my art and I want people to enjoy and get inspired by it to develop their own art and have fun with it,” said Massie. “Because for me art is all about enjoyment and expressing yourself and I want others to know that they can do that as well.”
