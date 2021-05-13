GRAYSON Grayson Mayor George Steele said it would never be the same coming into the city conference room without the presence of his old friend, Jim Phillips.
Phillips, he said, was always there and always ready to offer solid advice on any subject.
“I remember a few years back when I first came into this office, I learned that Jim Phillips wasn’t someone to mess around with, unless you were dealing with the truth,” Steele said. “He just wanted the facts, and he wanted to make sure that what he was being told was the absolute truth. And as I was thinking about today, I thought, ‘How wonderful would this country be if every journalist was like Jim Phillips?’ When Jim Phillips spoke, you knew you were getting the truth.”
Steele shared a memory at the ceremony dedicating the City Conference Room as the Jim Phillips Conference room.
“When I first became mayor, Jim would call me ‘Mayor Steele’ every time we spoke. I told him he didn’t have to call me that, that George was fine,” Steele said. “And Jim told me he would call me mayor as long as I was mayor, and if I was good mayor, he would call me mayor after I left office. But he said if I did a bad job, then he’d call me George,” Steele said. “He beat me to Heaven, and I have my suspicion that when I meet him there, he’ll say hello George.
“But we have all had such good memories and good experiences with Jim Phillips,” Steele said.
Steele remembers a time when he and the council were debating spending $1.7 million to build a new fire department, and Phillips said to build it.
“Once Jim said to build it, I knew it was OK to go ahead,” Steele said. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the honor we are bestowing today.”
Phillips’ seven-decade career began in 1947 when at the age of 13 he began sweeping the floors at the Grayson Journal-Enquirer. It was there he began his vocation and his passion for journalism, soon trading in his broom for a typewriter, and in all ways typifying the energetic “cub reporter.” His teen years were spent chasing and writing stories including a local story which appeared on the front page of the Ashland Daily Independent.
His passion and preoccupation with journalism showed through as excitement, never arrogance, as he pointed out the story was “above the fold,” what could easily be seen when the newspaper was in the paper box or laid out face up and stressed how important that was.
Later, his name would be perpetually above the fold not only for his stories, but as the head editor for the newspaper for which he began his career sweeping.
“There wasn’t too much excitement for coming back into this room without Jim Phillips being here,” Steele said. “There was something about him that was so vital to us that was missing. I discussed it with the council, and we were in total agreement that we should honor this man and his service to the community by naming something after him that he had spent his whole career inside of. We want to dedicate this room to the legacy he left behind for the rest of us. I cannot walk into this room today and not think that I can give anything except the best I’ve got because of the man who lived in this house.”
Steele said he could not think of a better phrase than “The Voice of Reason” to describe Phillips.
“And boy, do we need that today,” he told those gathered. “We need that to remain here and conduct the business of the city. We need reason in everything that we do.”
And with that thought, and the hope that Phillips’s example will inspire others to do better each day, the City of Grayson formally renamed their conference room the Jim Phillips Conference Room.