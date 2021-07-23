Releases
Deana Nantz of London has a poetry book, “Wood, Glass, and Girl,” which is a lyrical verse about a woman who sees her house as a metaphor for change.
Nantz also was featured in a feminist e-zine, “Women Who Roar” (founded by Megan February); her flash creative nonfiction piece, “Yellow Puppy,” explores the dangers of after-divorce dating.
Rebecca Hemlock of Ashland has released her newest book, “The Secret of the 14th Room.”
Have you ever had the feeling something is following you? When Levi returns home to honor his grandmother who just passed, he finds he is not the only heir to her estate. This news, along with long-buried secrets, will put Levi on a quest for answers that could cost him everything.
Cammie Eicher of Ashland has released “Claimed,” the first book in her Guardians series. What happens when the Hunter becomes the hunted? Chiana McFain finds out when she’s branded by a ghost and forced to face her true heritage.
Featured Writer
Missy Ann of Greenup Kentucky just released “Revelation,” the story of Callie and Rhett, two slightly broken people, who learn together is their best way to find the love and peace they both deserve.
According to Missy Ann, when she heard Corinne Michaels had opened her Salvation Series up as The Salvation Society, where authors can create a story using her side characters, she applied but never thought she’d be selected. After receiving the news that she had indeed been selected, she started writing “Revelation.” Missy told me she knew she “wanted to take something kind of common but from a different perspective. We all have a story, a reason why we do things or don’t. Sometimes that story is ugly but it’s always worth being told. It’s never too late to find your happily ever after.” I’ve read the book and trust me, you won’t be disappointed if you do.
Book News
J Schlenker of Olive Hill Kentucky has the Kindle version of her book “Sally” on sale for ninety nine cents until the end of July. “Sally” is a fictional story based on the life of Sally Anne Barnes, who was born in Carter County in 1858. The story starts in 1968 and finds Sally, at 109 both the oldest and only African-American resident of the old-folks home where Alice works as a nurse. Although Alice and Sally share the same last name, the nurse is drawn to Sally on a deeper level. While, day after day, Alice sits by Sally’s bed and asks her about her life, returning home each night to journal about it, she discovers something profound.
Awards
• Bobi Conn of Berea won the 2021 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award for best author for her memoir, “In the Shadow of the Valley.”
• Amy Le Ann Richardson of Olive Hill was recently awarded an Artist Enrichment Grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women to write a book of poetry.
