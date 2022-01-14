Amy LeAnn is releasing her debut children’s novel “Fluffy’s Missing Gift.” Can you help find Uni the unicorn? The book is available on Amazon.
Amy Pennington Brudnicki has released “30+ Day Mindfulness Challenge.” This self-help book stresses the importance of chasing peace. It's available on Amazon.
Shareka Alexander has released “Words to My Teenage Daughter: A Generational Journal Collection.” This guided parent journal and teen diary is available on Amazon, Etsy and at generationaljournalcollection.com.
Kelli McCraken has released “What the Heart Keeps,” book six of her Soulmate series. This paranormal romance is filled with suspense, soulmates and supernatural twists. It is also the final book in the series and is available on Amazon.
Rey Gonzalez has released “Dead Echoes.” This supernatural thriller follows events that happened during several decades and involves a machine designed to contact the dead. It’s available on Amazon.
Kevin Nance is releasing his second book of photographs and haiku “Midnight.” In this full-length collection, he pairs some of his black-and-white photographs from the past decade with his haiku.
Mick Williams is releasing two books, both sequels. “Dark Target” is the follow up to the award-winning Old Farts Club story, “Exodus.” The other is a ‘dramady’, “A Reason to Breathe” which is the sequel to the Amazon top ten title “A Reason to Grieve. Both are available from Amazon.
Sisters Linda George and Kathy Steele are releasing “Bourbon and Benjamins.” Follow the adventures of two sharp-witted 50-something sisters decide to share a house and live la vida loca. But what happens when they blow through their inheritance?
Events
Plans are under way for the next Imaginarium convention. The annual event is scheduled for July 8 through 10 in Louisville. Nominations for the 2022 Imadjinn Awards are open and applications for guests and panelists are being accepted. For more information, visit entertheimaginarium.com.
*
The Louisville Conference on Literature and Culture since 1900 is scheduled for Feb. 24 to 26 at the University of Louisville. This international event attracts more than 300 participants annually. Visit the website thelouisvilleconference.com for more information.
AMY DEAL is a book reviewer from Huntington.