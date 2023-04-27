ASHLAND Students from Ashland Middle presented a fully interactive historical walking tour to the city commission Thursday.
The tour, which will show visitors informative videos created by the students, is done by scanning QR codes at various historical locations in the city.
In addition to that, students took pictures at different points to create 3D images so folks can look around an area before they go, as well as Google map locations of each area.
Students collaborated with the Highlands Museum in obtaining primary historical sources — meaning, documents generated at the time of a historical event such as journals and newspaper articles — to research and to develop the site.
The interactive website will be linked to the Visit AKY page — visitaky.com.
Teachers said the project allowed students to better understand their local history and engage with the wider community.
Vice mayor Josh Blanton said the project is "a great example of our citizen creators working together to make the city a better place.
"Keep this mindset as you go into high school, because we need this innovation going forward," Blanton said.
(606) 326-2653 |