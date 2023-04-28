ASHLAND Students from Ashland Middle School made the second team from the region to advance to national competition in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP).
Christian Morales, Jaden Hall, Emmanuel Aguilar, Brandon Mefford, Lyric McKeand and Kirk Walker competed against more than 600 projects involving technology to aid in community issues.
Previously, Ashland Middle’s STLP team confronted Alzheimer’s and won after creating a device that helped those with Alzheimer’s with daily activities.
This year, the team dove into the prominent concern of school safety by developing an emergency notification device and barricade system in schools.
The project allows for a school-wide lockdown to be utilized by teachers by a push of a button as well as a device to reinforce and secure classrooms in the event of an active threat.
According to a bulletin on the state’s STLP bracket of winners, the middle schoolers utilized input from local police officers and school leaders to develop their prototypes.
The students presented their project at Rupp Arena last week and took the first-place spot for best project in their age group.
The team will advance to Philadelphia this summer for a chance at a national win alongside students from Summit Elementary, who won best K-5 project.