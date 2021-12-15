ASHLAND Students at Ashland Middle School continue a winning tradition in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.
The school has been named one of 100 state winners. The school will receive $6,500 for the honor. This is the school’s fourth time winning the state level competition since it began participating five years ago.
Of those five years, AMS has been a state finalist four times, a national finalist twice and the national champion once. The school won the entire competition in 2017-18, the first year it competed.
“We’ve been involved with Samsung software tomorrow for five years now,” said AMS teacher John Leistner. “The middle school has at least been a state winner for four for those years. In the year we weren’t our high school, which were students we previously had, they became a state winner."
The school has won more than $270,000 in technology equipment from Samsung through the equipment.
This year’s project involves finding solutions to help those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease be able to find greater independence and stay in their homes longer.
The minds behind the idea are Caroline Yates and Reagan Hayes, who are a part of the student team that will make the idea a reality. A personal experience from Yates’s own life, her grandmother, influenced the inception of the project.
“We did a lot of brainstorming, but we’re going to need everyone’s help to put it together,” said Yates.
Leistner explained that during the research the students have already done, they found that patients with the disease do better in their home environment as moving adds stress and can lead to the person developing the disease quicker.
Hayes shared that she and Yates are contacting experts to weigh in on the project aid in their research and development.
The proposed project is to “create an in-home digital assistant device that will provide a myriad of services such as medicine reminders to help those with Alzheimer’s maintain a greater sense of independence,” according to a press release from the competition.
Yates explained that the team will use two different kits, a Google AI vision kit and AI voice kit.
“The vision kit will be a technology used to recognize faces, so while the robot grows and adapts with its owner, they will be able to recognize loved ones and the people that that person with Alzheimer’s is safe around,” said Yates.
The students will utilize artificial intelligence to create what Leistner called “a specialized Alexa.” The students are still in the development phase of the project and will begin putting the design and technology in place for the next phase of the process.
The students will move on to the national competition and are hoping to be selected as one of 10 national finalists. If they are selected, they will present their project to a panel of judges. Seven of the 10 schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies. The others will move on as national winners.
The three schools selected as national winners will receive $100,000 in technology and supplies. The top 10 schools have additional avenues to win funds and supplies for their schools. One will be named the Community Choice winner determined through online voting and one will be chosen as the Employee Choice winner by Samsung employee votes. These additional honors come with an added $10,000.
Both times Ashland has made the top 10, the school has won the community choice award.
“We’re competing against New York City and Los Angeles, and we have beat them,” said Leistner. “We have pulled in more votes than these other places, so that means our community gets behind us and supports us. And I think it’s just a great, great experience.”
Being involved in the project is an elective class that students can opt into in their seventh- and eighth-grade years.
“I’ve always been very interested in STEAM and STEM,” said Yates when asked why she chose to take the class. “I feel like this will help me a lot in the future because it’s very progressive in this new form of learning and getting more hands on with technology.”
Both Yates and Hayes are eighth-graders who were in the course last year, but the pandemic wasn’t the ideal time to create a project as the hands-on component was incredibly difficult and limited.
The young ladies returned with their eyes on the prize this year. However, it’s not all about winning, it’s about learning and doing good in the process.
“I wanted to be involved with working for the community,” said Hayes. “I would be really disappointed if I look back and I hadn’t done this class ... it’s just another way for us to help others.”
Hayes said it helps her learn what’s important.
“We’re just glad that Ashland offers this opportunity to us,” said Yates.
Yates and Hayes are now on a brand new banner that arrived at school Friday listing all the years of success the school has had in the contest.
“I’m really glad I did, because I’m just realizing it now that I’ve looked at the poster in Mr. Howard’s room and think about how cool those kids were,” said Yates. “... I also hope this inspires other kids who come to Ashland Middle School. You can see school is not just about sitting in desks, you know, writing a paper, it’s about getting up and maybe 3D-printing something and learning about technology and creative thinking.”
Hayes and Yates encourage younger students to consider getting involved in the project. They looked up to the students that came before them. Those students have come back and supported the current middle school students on their journeys.
“It may look hard, may look intimidating, but you learn and grow and you have us and teachers to help guide you through it. So you need to give it a shot,” said Yates.
Hayes, Yates and their fellow students continue a growing line of successful, dedicated students. Yates said she and Hayes are walking in the footsteps of those that came before them. The first national champion team are juniors and seniors now. Yates shared that a junior she knows from tennis, Aubrey, was visiting the team last week.
“In all the years that I’ve been involved with this, it’s always amazing to see just how involved the students get,” said David Sparks, AMS teacher. "They take the proverbial bull by the horns, so to speak, and they just run with it and work in every facet that is involved in the project from start to finish whether it’s coming up with the ideas conceptually, to getting involved with the community and helping to get partners involved and stuff like that to building projects, brainstorming ideas to help make it better and do whatever is necessary.”
“We get so happy here when we get to work with students like this all of the time, year after year,” said Leistner.
Yates and Hayes have just a few days more than half a school year left before they head off to high school. They are exploring career options as they will look to decide in the next few years. Both want to keep in the STEM and STEAM fields. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. STEAM adds the arts in as well.
Leistner explained that the arts give a foundation needed for STEM. Language arts are needed to communicate what is discovered through STEM. A foundation in the arts is needed for STEM, he shared.
“Our world needs all of those things to grow,” said Yates.
Hayes wants to explore more STEAM as she grows. She’s considering the medical field, but also wants to explore the STEAM side. Yates is looking at the medical field, too, but the project has her leaning toward medical science — looking into vaccines and medicine.
Whatever comes next, the two young ladies are certainly ready to learn and grow no matter the challenge. The Samsung Solve project is one example of their ability to think both creatively and scientifically about a problem.