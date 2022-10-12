FLATWOODS It’s hard to imagine anyone having much more of a unique connection to a new school than Ninette Amis.
In 1962, when a new Russell High School opened, it was more than just the excitement of teaching in a lovely new school, or getting to teach in the old school — the school that she graduated from in 1951 — for a few years also.
For Amis, 89, it was a homecoming of sorts.
“They bought the property from my parents,” Amis said. She said the school board didn’t buy all of the property on Red Devil Lane when they purchased her childhood home. More land was purchased later that was used to build other schools, all within a short distance of RHS.
“Right where the school is, that part I know it came from my parents,” she said.
Amis said her mother’s father, Lafe McKenzie, gave her parents William Wirtland Gilley and Della McKenzie Gilley, property to build a house on.
Amis was the youngest of 10 siblings, and grew up there, and lived there in another important part of life.
“My husband Brown and I were living there then in the house. My parents had then years ago moved to Argillite Road in Flatwoods, but they still owned the property and the house until then,” Amis said. “We were living there when they bought it from my parents to build the high school. They would never before sell it to you, like a person. They were getting up in age and all, and I was the youngest one in the family.
“Russell’s school board wanted to build the school there,” she added, “and that’s why they sold the property to the school.”
Amis said that her family “owned the property from, back around, I guess it was 1850-something.”
“It was really nice to be in that new building because when we were in the old building I was stuck in the basement,” she said with a laugh. “And over there (new school) I was on the first floor, I was on the ground floor, and that was really nice.”
Amis attended and graduated from Morehead State Teacher’s College, before starting a long teaching career, that perhaps seemed would never end.
“I started teaching in the old school in ‘55. I taught 37 years, and then I kept going back and filling in, and long-term substitute work.”
Being an English teacher was actually continuing a tradition passed down from her mother who also graduated from and taught at RHS. Della Gilley finished her career teaching English in the new RHS.
“I always said that I taught a little bit of everything because I was a home graduate from Russell High School, and they all knew me,” Amis said. “One time when the Latin teacher quit, wouldn’t show up for work at the beginning of the school year, we got to school that morning and Mr. Firestine announced over the intercom, ‘All the Latin students report to Mrs. Amis’s room.’”
Amis and her husband had two children, Anita Amis Mattingly and Kevin Amis. They both carried on the family tradition of graduating from RHS.
“My daughter taught at Boyd County then for 30-some years, and she’s retired,” Amis said. “As soon as he (Kevin) finished high school and college he got interested in ship-building. So he’s retired from ship-building.”
Amis said Kevin worked in shipyards in Virginia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Amis has a connection to another historic Flatwoods home, that is, in some ways, in the B.F. Crager Community Park, on Reed Street next to the Flatwoods City Building. She said when her Grandfather Gilley passed away that her father inherited that property.
“That house was one of the oldest houses in Flatwoods, probably the oldest. My parents had passed away, and brother had lived in the house, and he’d passed away. So anyway, his children decided that they would just sell it.”
Amis said her brother’s children were going to tear the house down to do something else with the property.
“Some of the people from Flatwoods approached them, and they took the wood from the house, and that house that is in the city park in Flatwoods, is built from the wood of the house,” she said.
The historic house had been on the corner of Argillite Road and Gilley Street, which was named after her relatives.
“I had the same mailbox out at Flatwoods Post Office since 1955, until about a year ago,” Amis said. “I’m not able to get out. Well I can get out, but it’s difficult for me to get out, just to go all the way out to the street.”
Amis gets great help, though, from her newspaper carrier from The Daily Independent, and from her mailman.
“He (newspaper carrier) puts it, I have a little cabinet right beside my kitchen door, and the mailman brings my mail in and puts it (newspaper) in my mailbox by the kitchen door,” Amis said.