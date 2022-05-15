Madison Hutchinson served as a FRYSC AmeriCorps youth service member with the Ashland Blazer Youth Services Center (ABYSC).
AmeriCorps is a national service program that engages people of all ages to improve lives and foster civic engagement as they address critical community needs. AmeriCorps members have a heart for service and hear a call to be a leader. They pledge to help make our people safer, smarter, and healthier; to bring Americans together to strengthen our communities.
Hutchinson served 300 hours at the ABYSC addressing the problem of food insecurity that affects so many people in our communities. Madison will receive a Segal Education Award for $1,342.86 that she can apply to the cost of education at the school of her choice.
"We are proud of you Madison! It has been an honor to work with you this school year!" Love, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Cornette.