Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and the “American Pickers” team are returning to Ohio to film episodes of the hit series, according to a Tuesday press release.
The crew plans to be in Ohio in October, but they will continue to reschedule if pandemic-related conditions change for the worse.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that features antique “picking” on the History Channel.
Wolfe and Fritz hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
Typically, the two hit back roads across the country as they recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Wolfe and Fritz usually run into interesting characters along the way, too.
If you or anyone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that Wolfe and Fritz can peruse through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection (with photos) to americanpickers@cineflix.com. One may also call 1-855-OLD-RUST. Follow @GotAPick on Facebook.