HUNTINGTON
Works from the Huntington Museum of Art’s permanent collection make up the American Paintings exhibition, which is on display through Feb. 13.
“For close to seven decades, the Huntington Museum of Art has been curating a significant collection of American paintings,” John Farley, HMA senior curator and exhibition designer, said. “This exhibit will provide an overview of American paintings beginning with an early work by Sala Bosworth and extending to a contemporary work by Robert Motherwell.”
Other artists whose work will be featured in the exhibition include Childe Hassam, William Edouard Scott, William Hawkins, Tula Telfair, and Hung Liu.
“We are happy to present a newly acquired work by Frank Duveneck in this exhibition as well,” Farley said. “The subject in this painting by Duveneck is the artist’s younger brother. We are grateful to HMA’s collector’s group The Fitzpatrick Society and the Donald B. Harper Endowment for purchasing this important work and bringing it into HMA’s permanent collection.”
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.