ASHLAND Inside a little shop on a side street in Ashland, an old ‘55 Bel Air is pulled apart, stripped down to the frame.
The body sits on some wooden beams; on the side it says “Riverside Rat.”
The Bel Air has been a drag car since the 1960s — a “gasser,” meaning a street legal hot rod. Or legal-ish, as driver Larry “Fuzz” Price said.
“It was street legal enough,” Price said. “Might have to put a block underneath the gas to keep it down, but it ran good.”
The car belongs to a man named John “The Legend” Chinn. Chinn, a quiet man, would race it now and then, but he left most of the driving to his buddy Fuzz.
“It’s a lot easier when it ain’t your car,” Price said. “John was kind of nervous about it.”
The car ran at the old strips in Proctorville and Portsmouth — back in its prime, it could pull 7.25 second pass in 1/8th of a mile.
“I had a blast with it,” Price said. “It ran real good — the engine we raced it with, that was left on the track a long time ago.”
Back in the day, plenty of well-known racers came through the area, including the Gustin brothers who had a jet engine underneath the hood. Even with the 7.25 on the 1/8th mile strip, Price said they were still getting beat.
“But we were legal. I can’t say the same about theirs,” he laughed.
The shop belongs to Edgar Nethercutt, a former assistant director of public works for the city of Ashland, and a life-long gear head.
Nethercutt laughs at Price’s antics.
“We’re just a bunch of old guys now doing what we used to do back then,” he said.
Bespectacled and sporting a curled mustache, Nethercutt looks to be pushing 70, but in reality he’s nearly 82.
And he’s been in the hot-rod game for a long, long, time. His first car was a ‘46 Ford coupe he got when he was 15 years old back in 1956.
His old man wasn’t a mechanic. Nethercutt said he taught himself how to work on the coupe through trial and error.
“I made a lot of mistakes along the way, but that’s how you learn,” he said.
While he’s worked and tinkered on cars all his life, Nethercutt said his present shop opened in 1984. He mainly works for friends and with friends, building up cars from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s.
On an unseasonably warm day in February, a group of guys — including Chinn and Price — gather around the chassis of the Bel Air and drop a Chevy small block into the frame.
They bolt it down for now. In a week, they’ll be getting the transmission. The guys explain this isn’t the last leg of the journey, it’s actually just to make sure everything fits right in the frame. Once that fitment is checked, it will all be picked apart, cleaned and detailed.
Just a few feet away is a portion of a ‘31 Ford Coupe, with 4 inches taken off the top of the roof.
Nethercutt said he’s working on it for a guy out of Kitts Hill, Ohio.
Over in another bay, hidden behind a door that looks more like a false wall, is Nethercutt’s current personal project — a 1936 Ford. It sits without a back window, no seats, no interior to speak of, but Nethercutt said he’s slowly picking away at it.
The car looks beautiful, with its swooping lines and the exhaust running along the running boards. But that look doesn’t come out of the box — it takes time, ingenuity and dedication.
The chrome bumper came from an Oldsmobile. The dash came from a Mercury. The wheels are from a Cadillac. A portion of the running boards is fashioned from a ‘37 Ford taillight.
The engine is a 327 Chevy, fairly common for the ‘30s Fords, because the motor mounts line up perfectly.
Some pieces, like the grill, were just fashioned by Nethercutt and his buddies.
“I can’t draw,” Nethercutt said. “I couldn’t even draw a stick man if I tried. But I can look at a car and I can picture how I want it to turn out. and then you just go at it and never give up. Sometimes it doesn’t fit together the way you want it, but then you just got to work on it some more.”
That ‘31 coupe Nethercutt chopped? That roof came from a Chevy S-10.
“I figured it would fit, so I just molded it and worked with it and it fit,” Nethercutt said. “You just got to stay with it.”
Years ago, Nethercutt had a ‘51 Mercury he liked taking to car shows. He was at a show in Ohio when Chinn told him somebody had backed up into it.
“At first I thought he was pulling my leg,” Nethercutt said. “But when I saw it, I liked to crack up.”
The taillight was damaged, the trunk was dented. But there was a show in Boonesboro the next week.
“I took off work and started on a Monday,” Nethercuttt said. “By the end of the week, I fixed it up. I took it to that show and somebody was trying to show where it got hit and they couldn’t find the dents. I told them, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”
Going on nearly seven decades in hot-rodding, Nethercutt said the camaraderie keeps him going.
“I like teaching younger guys how to do it,” he said. “There’s still a lot of good guys out there who want to learn.”
With more than 50 builds under his belt, Nethercutt said there are still a few more cars out there he’d like to get a hold of — the ‘40s three-window Willys coupe come to mind.
“Those were prime cars back in the day for drag racing because they were real light,” Nethercutt said. “I think that would be a good challenge.”