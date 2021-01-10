ASHLAND Every day, this country loses approximately 22 veterans to suicide.
On Saturday, the Legion Riders — a motorcycle auxiliary group of the American Legion — did its part to help combat this tragedy by donating $8,400 to Mission 22, an organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide.
Gathering in the large meeting room inside Post 76 in Ashland, local Legion Rider director Dennis Hylton presented the check to Bing Casto and Breanna Robinson, veterans associated with Mission 22. Hylton said veteran suicide is an issue near and dear to the hearts of his and his fellow veteran riders’ hearts; last year, they lost Patrick Steele, their prior director, to suicide.
“Pat was a retired firefighter, an EMT and he was affected by the things he’d seen on the job,” Hylton said. “This issue means a lot because Pat was a friend. Most of my friends are veterans, my father was a veteran and my wife is a veteran.”
In September, the Legion Riders organized a poker run in honor of Steele's memory. The money donated to Mission 22 is the money collected from that poker run.
Robinson said Mission 22, which was started by a veteran in Oregon, tries to holistically address veterans needs, through therapy programs including service dogs, equestrian therapy and Jujitsu. A combat veteran of the second Iraq War, Robinson said she's had her struggles since getting out of the service.
“These are my brothers and sisters and I will do anything to help them,” Robinson said. “Mental health isn't a stigma like it used to be. It's OK to not be OK. We're here to help those veterans who need help.”
COVID-19 seems to be making matters worse, according to both Robinson and Hylton. Due to the restriction of VA Centers, the isolation imposed by restrictions and job losses, the pandemic appears to have exasperated the epidemic of veteran suicide, they said.
“A lot of people can't get help right now, because they can't get to their appointments,” Hylton said.
Now, in addition to mental health counseling, Mission 22 representative and veteran Casto said the organization is providing grocery and housing assistance to at-risk vets.
“You got people who have lost their jobs and can't pay their rent, so it's tough for some of our vets,” Casto said. “They're becoming more depressed and distraught. These services are needed in a time like this.”
The donation comes at a needed time as well, Robinson noted. Because COVID has prevented large gatherings, fundraising events organizations like Mission 22 depend on to serve vets aren't possible, causing the funds to dry up.
Hylton said supporting organizations like Mission 22 is just a small part of what the Legion Riders are about. In addition to providing help to veteran organizations, the Legion Riders also raise money for victims of house fires and other charities, he said.
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Veterans interested in seeking Mission 22's services may call the organization at (503) 908-8505 for more information.
