ASHLAND Singer Dustin Chapman will perform for a good cause: to raise money for the Keith Whitley Scholarship Fund.
The Whiteville, North Carolina, resident is the perfect choice to headline the show, as he is one of Keith Whitley’s biggest fans.
“He was my favorite artist growing up,” he said. “My grandpa was a huge fan and I learned about him through him. He is what inspired me to sing and play.”
Chapman auditioned for the 19th season of “American Idol” and heard some encouraging words from some of the judges.
“It was a really positive experience,” he said. “It was amazing. Lionel Ritchie said I reminded him of his friend Kenny Rogers because I made him feel something, and Luke Bryant said I reminded him of himself. They were all super nice.”
Chapman teachers choir at East Columbus junior and high schools in North Carolina. He also recently recorded and premiered a music video to his original song, “Words and Alibis.”
When he performs in Sandy Hook, he will bring along his niece, Ryleigh Madison, who is just 15 but Chapman said is already a stellar performer.
“She’s my sister’s daughter and she’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “Every gig, I have her go with me.”
At the July 3 concert, Chapman plans to perform some of Whitley’s songs, definitely “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” which is his favorite song.
It will be his first visit to Elliott County.
“I’m super excited,” he said, noting his “Americal Idol” audition in Los Angeles was the first time he’d left the east coast. “I’m excited to be able to be there where my inspiration lived and visit the places he was a part of. It’s very special to me.”
Chapman suffers from achalasia, a rare disease that makes swallowing difficult. Diagnosed at 18, he relies on IV infusions to get his nutrients, along with thin liquids that he is able to swallow. He’s had seven surgeries and doctors have told him there’s nothing else they can do for his condition. But for now, he said his voice has been unaffected and, in fact, is stronger than ever.
“The doctor said it could take my voice, but I believe as long as I’m using it and for a purpose greater than myself, the Lord will keep me singing. I’m just going to keep singing until the day I can’t.”
Whatever happens, Chapman said he’s open to whatever good opportunities cross his path.
“If God opens a door, I’m gonna walk through it,” he said.
Dustin Chapman will perform at 6 p.m. July 3 at the Adkins-Caudill Performing Arts Center in Sandy Hook. The show also will feature Ryleigh Madison and Noah Wolford. Tickets are $10; admission for those younger than 12 is free. The show will be followed by free entertainment and fireworks in Sandy Hook City Park.