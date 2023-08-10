HUNTINGTON The American Countess Riverboat will dock at Harris Riverfront Park next week, the third and final visit from paddlewheel cruise ships this season.
Although no one will be allowed on the boat and no tours will be offered because of safety regulations, Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said community members are encouraged to greet travelers at the park when the boat arrives between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 18. It will depart at 5 p.m.
“We are excited to welcome more of our river passengers to the city and Cabell County,” Compton said. “We consistently get great comments from these folks when they visit. They enjoy what we have to offer and they love our people, often commenting on how friendly everyone is to them.”
The American Countess, part of American Queen Voyages, was reconstructed from an existing ship hull. Construction took the best features of the riverboat and added a contemporary spin. It also was lengthened by 60 feet.
Travelers on the ship will have access to the company's private motor coaches that travel with them so they will have the opportunity to visit throughout the city.
“Once the passengers disembark, the motor coaches begin a cycle of what they call Hop On Hop Off tours, making continual laps throughout the day so that our visitors can stay at the attractions as long as they like,” Compton said. "We offer them a menu of everything to see and do in our area and then attractions and venues are selected by American Queen Voyages for the stops."
Stops will include Pullman Square and downtown shops, Touma Medical Museum, Central City 14th Street West, The Railroad Museum, Rose Garden at Ritter Park, Special Collections Morrow Library at Marshall University and Heritage Station Shops. Some passengers can opt to join the Premium Tour, which takes them to Heritage Farm and Huntington Museum of Art.
To make the tours more personal, a local Ambassador will be on board each motor coach and stationed at each attraction.
“This will allow us to interact with these folks on a more personal level,” Compton said, “as well as give us the opportunity to share the story of our community."
Compton encourages anyone who may encounter any of the passengers to give them a warm welcome. He also noted that people are welcome to come down to the riverfront to see the boat and take pictures.
The trip will begin in Pittsburgh and conclude in Louisville, stopping in Wheeling, West Virginia; Marietta, Ohio; Augusta, Kentucky; Cincinnati; and Madison, Indiana.
