HUNTINGTON American Airlines recently announced additional flights are scheduled to begin in September; the airline will operate three direct flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Huntington Tri-State (HTS) on a daily basis.
“We’ve been in discussion with our partners at American Airlines for some time. They applauded the community engagement with our Soar campaign and have made a commitment to our region for more convenience and flexibility by adding this third daily flight to Charlotte,” said Brent Brown, executive director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
American Airlines will offer early morning, late morning and early evening departures/arrivals between the two airports. “A positive for our schedule is that American is committing to a RON, or Remain Overnight flight, that allows for those great connection times to and from Charlotte,” Brown said.
Huntington Tri-State recently completed the Soar Campaign, a fundraising campaign targeted at gaining additional routes to and from the airport. The campaign successfully reached its monetary goal and the leadership at the airport continues to work with various carriers towards those additional routes. A considerable challenge related to a nationwide pilot shortage has been cited in the delay of the addition of routes at this time.
“With these new flight times and the addition of the third flight, it’s critical that travelers choose Huntington Tri-State for their connections to the rest of the world. We need to demonstrate to American Airlines and others that our business and leisure travelers are loyal to HTS and our travel options,” Brown said.