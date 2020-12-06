ASHLAND Elizabeth Dobyns has a clear memory of many important historical events.
At 102, the Ashland resident moved with her parents and sister to Ashland from Grayson on a wagon.
“Nobody had cars,” said Dobyns, who is celebrating her birthday today. “Dad decided not to farm anymore and came to Ashland on a horse and bought a house on 29th Street. It’s still there.
“He came back to Grayson and got Mom and my sister and me and we moved on a horse-pulled wagon.”
She attended Ashland High School and, when she turned 18, the principal helped her get a job at Murphy’s, where she worked for almost five years. She eventually became an assistant manager, but preferred working as a cashier.
“I didn’t like being couped up in the crow’s nest,” she said of her work on the second floor of the store. “I told them if I didn’t get put back on the floor, I’d hunt me another job, so I did.”
She worked at Union Wire Rope on 23rd Street for a year, making slings for barges, but left to take care of her ailing mother. Then, she went to ARMCO, where she worked for 31 years, doing various jobs, including telephone operator.
Dobyns can remember Ashland in its infancy.
“The streets were not paved,” Dobyns recalled. “The streets were deep, muddy roads when we moved to Ashland. I remember when they paved 29th Street and they had brick for the main roads.”
She has vivid memories of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurred on Dec. 7, 1941 — 79 years ago Monday — killing more than 2,400 Americans.
“My girlfriend and I were on our way to Huntington when it came over the radio that (the strike had happened),” Dobyns said. “It was shocking. Everybody was just going crazy by the time we got to Huntington.”
She said the general public’s expectation was the United States had entered the war, and that turned out to be the case. The following day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan.
Dobyns said like most, she volunteered during the war.
“Some of us girls went to the depot where the trains came and we had what we called a canteen, where we would serve the boys something to eat,” she said, adding she helped make bandages and gathered things to send to the troops.
“People were doing anything they could do to make bandages and to send over to the boys,” she said.
Living with rations was another way to support the troops, Dobyns said.
“We got rations for gas and food — you had to get little coupons and that’s all we could do,” she said. “We barely had enough to get by. Dad had trouble getting work. It was a hard time.”
Dobyns married Raleigh Cox in 1954, a pipefitter who died in 1989. She hadn’t planned to remarry, but in 1992, she met Boyd Dobyns in church and “he talked me into it,” he said. Tragically, he died two years and six weeks after they married.
While she has slowed down a bit, she continues to grow sage and garlic in her back yard. She’s the oldest member of Unity Baptist Church — in age and in length of membership — and lives by herself, with the help of three women she calls her angels.
Krisie Thompson said she met Dobyns through her grandfather, who was a special friend of Dobyns.
“Teresa (Salyers) lives across the street from her,” Thompson said. “Terri (Hammond) is one of my best friends and she just fell in love with Libby.”
The three women, along with help from Dobyns’ nephew, David Castle, see she has the help she needs, as well as a few wants, including chicken sandwiches from a local fast-food restaurant.
Meanwhile, she enjoys reading — she’s read the Bible all the way through two or three times, she said — and Thompson said she pays her own bills.
“Her penmanship is incredible,” Thompson said. “She’s just an amazing woman. She taught me how to make my first pie crust and my first biscuits.”
Dobyns said she appreciates the women’s help.
“If it weren’t for my three angels, I’d be in a rest home,” she said. “And it’s by the grace of God I’m still here and have my right mind.”
Thompson said as for the angels, it’s their pleasure to help.
“God just puts people in our lives we can love on,” Thompson said. “And it turns out to be more of a blessing for us.”
(606) 326-2661 |