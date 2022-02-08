ASHLAND Vehicles, mostly pickup trucks, sat backed into straight and angled parking spots at local restaurants and stores across the street from her majesty on a cool, sunny Tuesday morning.
Amanda Blast Furnace was royalty in this region. Constructed in 1963 under Armco, Amanda stood along with the Bellefonte furnace — erected in 1942 — until the early 1990s. Amanda’s blue flame burned proudly until it went idle in December 2015 at then-AK Steel’s Ashland Works.
Amanda, which featured a 30.6-foot hearth, came tumbling down in a controlled demolition on Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022) on owner Cleveland Cliffs’ watch — 101 years following Armco’s proposed acquisition of the 6th Street Furnace (Ashland Steel) and the Norton Furnace (Norton Iron Works) in Ashland. It officially acquired them in 1927 and ’28, respectively.
Josh Blanton, an Ashland City Commissioner, was on site as the furnace came down. Blanton, a fourth-generation employee of AK Steel who is now plant manager with Vesuvius, was there with his dad, Bill. He shared that it was a bit emotional.
“I worked at AK for five years and my dad retired after 40 years and both my grandpas retired from there and my great-grandfather retired from there,” said Blanton. “So, obviously lots and lots of memories for us there at the plant …it’s history for not just our area, but our family.”
Blanton recalled the time he dropped his dad off at the gate for a midnight shift and how his grandfather was the company mailman.
“You think about all those years and just decades and decades, I mean, a century worth of stories and generations of families, and it’s just imagining everybody that came in and out of those gates,” said Blanton.
There is a pride that people in the area hold and there’s a camaraderie of those who worked or love someone who worked at the mill. Blanton said the buildings bring back memories, but they’re only structures; it’s really the people who make a company and the memories.
“Those are big grand structures, but they're just things, they're just structures,” said Blanton. “What made that plant was the people and people are still here. We’re newer generations of people, but we're still the same people, are still raised the same way. We have the people who move forward.”
Blanton plays a role in progressing the area and bringing in something new to help fill the void. He said he uses the memories of those who passed through the AK Steel gates as motivation to bring in something new.
“We hate to see the structure come down, but that needs to happen for that property to move forward,” said Blanton. “We hate to see it go, but we’re ready to try to do something else there.”
Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs made similar statements. He was with a small gathering of Alliance board members and elected officials at Pour House Coffee by Dunham’s Sporting Goods just prior to the blast. He was astonished at the number of people who found out about the event, which was kept quiet by Cleveland Cliffs.
“I was blown away at all of the individuals all over the parking lot,” Gibbs said. “They wanted to see it, pay their respect, and wanted to be there and experience when it came down. They wanted to see and be a part of it.”
Gibbs said it was a “sad day but also the beginning of another day.”
It will take about a year and a half before all the clean-up is completed, he said.
“Today was an important step, not one we take lightly,” Gibbs said. “Oh, what it’s meant for these families and this region … not only did it build this region and community, but it helped win world wars and helped this country. It’s hard to see, but the sun will come up tomorrow.”
Gibbs said Cleveland Cliffs perhaps will find use for the property, but that’s far from guaranteed. It is now the largest steel-producing company in the United States.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said that the demolition was a bittersweet moment for many people in the area.
“There was a loud boom,” Carpenter said. “And then it collapsed. A lot of the people watching it, older people, may have worked there their whole life, and it had to hurt them to see it go. But then there was a young man there, and he said, ‘Well, this is the future.’ And maybe it is. … Maybe they will let us build something there, at least that is the hope.”
Carpenter said he hopes the demolition will lead to something more positive, rather than simply remaining an abandoned site that was once part of thriving commerce.
“I get mad every time that I go down U.S. 23 because I hate to see it there with weeds growing up where people used to work every day,” he said. Carpenter said he thinks Cleveland Cliffs should allow them to sell it, or at least have access to keep the site clean.
Any sale of the property, as a whole or in pieces, would benefit the current owners financially because that company is the sole owner. But Carpenter said if they were allowed to speak with potential buyers or even respond to those asking questions, it could lead to new business coming into the area. “There will never be another steel mill there,” Carpenter said. “But it is a prime business location for a variety of businesses due to the access to river and rail. It’s the best industrial property in the state of Kentucky — maybe the entire country.”
Carpenter said that a Cliffs representative had an interest in meeting with Carpenter, Gibbs, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins on the future of the property, but so far that meeting has not taken place.
“I’m hoping that will happen before long,” Carpenter said. “I don’t want it to just sit there abandoned. It’s too good a piece of property, and it’s too good for us in this area for that to happen. We need something there. There is over 600 acres, and it would hold 10 businesses or more.”
A few other citizens weighed in on Tuesday’s last blast:
• Ashton Wheeler: “My Grandaddy (Chuck Leadingham) worked there for 37 years. A place that helped build our family. He finished his years there working as the crane operator and we would grab lunch and sit in the parking lot of Rally’s and watch him work. We would lean out the side and give a big wave. My 79-year-old granny (Lillian Leadingham) got up this morning (Tuesday) and braved the cold to watch as a piece of our family’s history was brought down today. Tears filled her eyes as she held her great grandson, who slept through the whole thing. A very emotional day for us for sure. My Grandaddy was watching down from heaven for sure.”
• Ginger Grizzle Dickens (in memory of Ron Grizzle): “So very thankful I got my dad's locker door and the contents. My papaw, my uncle, and my dad (41 years) spent their lives there. My dad died of pancreatic cancer before he could enjoy a single day of retirement.
Today, they blew it up. My daughter drove down and sat across the road from it watching. My house shook in Cannonsburg. We're both crying. The people we loved were part of that rust bucket, as my dad called it. So many memories of taking him lunch, meeting him at the gate to get the keys to his truck, him driving out in a tractor he wasn't supposed to be driving, him telling me when I was little that he single-handedly hung the Christmas lights on those stacks ... my whole life with him revolved around his Armco schedule.”
• Rob Serey: “My father, who passed away in 2001, worked as a welder at Armco for 40 years. I worked there one summer during college, long enough to realize I needed to find another way to make a living. Armco was fascinating to me. It was a living, breathing city, with the blast furnaces at its center. It was massive, loud, dirty and dangerous, and it never slept. I watched a couple of videos people posted this morning of it coming down. Then I couldn't watch anymore. And I've thought about Dad all day."
