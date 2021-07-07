ASHLAND The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team Kick-off Breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, July 15, at 7:15 a.m. at the Elks BPO on Carter Avenue.
WTEA Chair Lisa Potter said she is joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at the Ashland Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 16, 2021.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s (WTEA) is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, said Potter.
With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention, she said.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 6 million Americans living with the disease, including 75,000 in Kentucky.
“More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” Potter said. “The WTEA is moving forward with plans to host the event this fall in person. The health and safety of participants, volunteers and staff remain the Association’s top priorities while continuing to monitor the pandemic and make decisions about event details in local communities.”
While planning to gather in person, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online. Interested individuals can register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk, Potter said.
“In the last 10 years, I have personally felt the loss of five family members to this terrible disease,” Potter said. “I began working on the committee for the Ashland WTEA over two years ago and have learned how many resources are available to individuals, families and caregivers at no cost. These services are made possible by the funds raised at the local level. Alzheimer’s is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.”
Potter said the breakfast event is for new teams, returning teams and anyone interested in participating in this year’s walk.
“Please help us by entering a team, joining a team or donating,” Potter said. “Together we can do this!”