'Always sunny and 72 degrees': Malibu Jack's opens to public at Camp Landing
- Charles Romans | The Daily Independent
SUMMIT An eagerly awaited entertainment business threw its doors wide open on Saturday at Camp Landing in Boyd County. Malibu Jack’s has a wide variety of entertainment all under one roof.
“It’s always sunny and 72 degrees at Malibu Jack’s,” said Vice President Steve Hatton
It required an enormous amount of hard work to open those doors, Hatton said, but it was important to them to be open for the Christmas season, a busy time at their other locations in places like Lexington and Louisville.
“We have been at it 7 days a week since Aug. 1,” Hatton said,
Crews have been working hard to set up Malibu Jack’s attractions such as go carts, laser tag, miniature golf, the Wipeout and Dark Ride 3D.
“We also have bumper cars and the Arcade area,” he said. “But everything should be up and running by the end of the year.”
The coming attractions include bowling, 3-point basketball shooting and a rollercoaster called the Twist and Shout. Everything can be enjoyed indoors, regardless of what the weather happens to be doing outside. Hatton said he and his brothers started the company about 10 years ago, and now they are excited to bring their brand of entertainment to the Ashland area.
The Hattons, however, are not the only ones excited for the opening. Harper Greene lives across U.S. 60 from the new business and has been watching it take shape through the windows.
“I really wanted to come check it out last night, but I didn’t get to because we had to go somewhere else,” Greene, who was at the venue with her parents, said. “And I really want to ride a bunch of rides here and play a bunch of games,” she added excitedly.
Greene said she was really looking forward to the virtual reality rides. “They put virtual reality goggles on you then put you in a virtual reality game,” she explained. “And then you act like you’re punching stuff. It’s really cool.”
Codi Hunt and Kenny Essen are both in their mid-twenties and are in the Ashland area for work, but they couldn’t resist showing up to check out what Malibu Jack’s has to offer.
“I think this is going to be really good once they get everything set up the way they want it,” Hunt said. “Especially the bowling alley should be a really good draw.”
Essen agreed with his friend and said Malibu Jack’s had a broad appeal, even during what could be termed a “soft opening” before everything is completely ready to enjoy. Both men said it should combine well with everything else Camp Landing will soon be able to offer the community.
“I think its going to be a great place for the kids and the adults to come play,” Stephanie Bradley, of Ashland, said. “It’s a much-needed attraction and we have needed it for some time.”
Bradley enjoyed playing miniature golf with her daughter and husband. Her daughter, 18-year-old Makailyn Bradley, agreed with her mother’s assessment of the value the new entertainment business will bring to the area.
“I think it is something we have needed around here,” she said. “We needed a change, and I think it's going to be fun. And I think that after COVID, it’s really going to bring people out.”
Malibu Jack’s is officially open with regular hours of operation, with limited hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Hatton said.
“But we’re full speed and ready to go,” he added.
For normal business hours and holiday hours, Hatton said to visit malibujacks.net and follow the Ashland link.
“That’s where you will find all the information about this location,” he said. “And follow us on Facebook to take advantage of all the deals we send out, and the ‘sneak peeks.’ It’s updated regularly. Everyone can find out what rides are operating, the coming attractions and everything else. Whatever day you want to have fun, come to Malibu Jack’s. We’re open for business.”
