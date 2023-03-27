ASHLAND A local woman with alpha-gal syndrome hopes to start a support group for those with the same affliction.
Alpha-gal syndrome is a food allergy that causes allergies to red meat and byproducts of mammals, according to the Mayo Clinic. It usually is caused by the bite of a Lone Star tick, which transfers a sugar molecule into the body, triggering a reaction from the immune system. It can cause a mild to severe allergic reaction to beef, pork or lamb and other foods or items containing mammal byproducts.
Those interested in attending a support group for alpha-gal syndrome are encouraged to call Gina Dickens at (606) 694-5670 or email her at ginadickens325@gmail.com.