CATLETTSBURG After serving in the military and returning to serve veterans at a VA Medical Center in Virginia, Kevin Toney began searching for a quieter, more peaceful life.
Nearly 10 years ago, Toney began building what would become Silver Run Ranch. He built the barn, fences and everything around his land as naturally as possible. All the while, Toney was researching alpacas.
Almost a decade later and Toney can share a plethora of knowledge about alpacas from his research and experience. He enjoys welcoming people in to educate them on the animals.
Toney shared that alpacas are “a good, safe ranch animal.”
Originating from the Andes Mountains, alpacas were domesticated primarily for their fleece more than 6,000 years ago, said Toney.
Toney’s herd begins to stare down the hill of Silver Run Ranch. They hesitate at the sight of a new human, but Toney is able to coax them down with his familiarity and the feed in his hand.
As for Toney’s herd, they are all males and mature adults. He begins to rattle off their names as they each eat from his hand. Elvis is a black alpaca, so is Dark Night. Chip and Dale are recent additions to the herd.
Toney said Dale believes he’s the alpha. Chip and Dale were pets and not a part of a herd prior to joining the Silver Run Ranch Alpacas.
One llama serves as a protector. Llamas are larger and sturdier, said Toney. He added that most people with an alpaca herd have at least one llama in the group.
As Toney was sharing about his herd, and reaching to give feed to each, Dale shows his personality. Dale begins to quarrel. He is a spirited alpaca who would like to have Toney’s attention and the feed all to himself.
Dale squeaks and squeals at the other alpacas. He rears back and spits. Toney takes the brunt on his face. He stops, wipes off Dale’s spit and continues on. Dale turns his attention to a fellow alpaca who is reaching for feed. Dale turns to his herd mate and spits again.
Dale is a lively alpaca. When people come to help with the sheering every spring, some are hesitant to take the journey with Dale; others love the wild adventure and want Dale specifically.
Every year Toney asks for volunteers to help the alpacas through the process. The call comes out midwinter every year for a spring event on the ranch. Each alpaca has volunteers to take them through each step. This results in the firsts, seconds and thirds. The quality reduces a bit in each, says Toney, but all is still extremely soft and useable.
The soft fibers are woven into yarn that Toney takes to create his masterpieces that he sells. Each piece is handwoven. The fibers are colored with natural dyes.
Toney began with scarves. He still has his first, and it looks nearly new. Toney takes the scarf to shows, and people ask to buy it.
“I say, ‘No, you don’t understand, this is my work scarf,’” said Toney. He holds the scarf up and shows how the color has hardly changed and the fibers are intact as they were when they were first weaved together years ago.
The fibers are softer than sheep wool, hypoallergenic and water repellant. Toney said the saddle blankets made from his alpaca fleece are water-repellant and lighter than sheep wool. This helps keep the horse cool and insulated, he explained.
It is the only natural fiber listed fire retardant, according to Toney.
Toney creates new ideas and comes up with unique products. He weaves natural weighted blankets from the alpaca fleece. They average about 10 pounds and won’t be ruined by a wash. Unlike store bought blankets with beads, Toney’s blankets are fully alpaca fleece and built to last.
There are no harsh chemicals in the processing of the fleece. The fibers are hand-dyed and hand-woven by Toney. He uses a continuous strand method. Toney recreates Scottish tartans in the style of the ancient Scottish Irish. Toney has had customers from Scotland for who he created the tartan in their clan.
Toney says he is confident he can weave any clan’s tartan.
Toney sometimes takes the tartans and gives them a Mediterranean feel by using lighter colors and patterns. He also uses Native American culture to inspire his creativity. Toney wishes to respect the culture, so he doesn’t duplicate the patterns, but lets the works influence his own.
Rugs, scarves, ponchos, custom-fitted saddle blankets, Shaws and so much more are available through Silver Run Ranch. Toney can be contacted through Facebook at Silver Run Ranch Alpacas. Toney loves to bring people in the studio so they can feel how soft the fleece is, meet the alpacas, if they like, and understand what they are purchasing.
He enjoys welcoming people into his home and hopes to host a Christmas gathering to show off his creations and create community.
Toney said they do a lot of custom orders. Sometimes someone will see a reproduced item and want another color palette or pattern.
When purchasing from Silver Run Ranch, Toney puts a package together that shows which herd member the fleece came from, a photo of the alpaca and alpaca facts.
Some alpaca facts Toney shared was that alpacas don’t have top teeth, and they spit as a last line of defense. Fellow alpacas also find it offensive to be spit on.