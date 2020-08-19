SOUTH SHORE The 10-year wait to install the fabled Indian Head Rock in a permanent home at the South Shore city park is almost over.
A concrete pad is poured and ready, and once the county buys a gazebo to surround and protect it, workers will move the 8-ton boulder to the park, according to Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter.
The rock remains for now in a Greenup County garage, where it was placed in 2010 after an interstate dispute over its ownership.
For eons the rock rested in the Ohio River between South Shore and Portsmouth, and has long been believed to have Native American carvings on its face.
For that reason and because in the 19th and early 20th centuries it was a well-known resting spot for boaters and picnickers, the rock holds historical significance.
“It's part of our Greenup County history, and Portsmouth too. It was kind of a landmark, and everybody knew where it was back in those days,” Carpenter said.
When the move will take place remains uncertain, but Carpenter is hoping to get it done by mid-October. The move will be a nail-biter because, in addition to its weight, the rock may be more fragile than it looks. A decade out of the water after being submerged for millennia may have compromised its internal structure, he believes. “I’m very, very scared,” he said. “It’s been in that building for 10 years. We're going to try to put bands around it so it doesn't split. We're going to be very, very careful.”
After the rock is placed on the pad, the bottom of the gazebo will be removed and the structure lowered over it, he said.
The plan calls for an additional wire barrier to protect the rock from vandals, he said.
The fiscal court agreed in 2019 to spend up to $5,000 for the pad and gazebo. Carpenter is looking into getting some money from a fund restricted to historical projects.
The rock was removed from the river in 2007 by an amateur historian, who planned to offer it to Portsmouth for display.
That triggered a dispute between officials in Ohio and Kentucky, which holds legal jurisdiction over the river.
It also dismayed archeological experts because removing the rock from its original site compromised any clues researchers might have been able to deduce from it.