ASHLAND The Ashland Alliance has chosen Christian Alexander Home as Business of the Month for December 2020.
The locally owned business is at 1505 Carter Ave. in Ashland. Owned by Greenup County native Jonathon Jordan, it is a gift shop that appeals to every demographic.
The store carries a wide range of everything from baby gifts, home decor, Rada cutlery, to home fragrances such as fine-milled soaps and hand-poured candles.
According to the Ashland Alliance, Jordan has done an excellent job gathering unique items for his customer base to give as gifts as well as to decorate their own homes, both for the holiday season and year-round.
Jordan also has a budding Hallmark store. His selections include cards and gift items. New Hallmark merchandise comes in almost daily.
Currently, the store has truly “Decked the Halls” for Christmastime. There are tree ornaments of every color, many of them hand-blown glass and even better most are 25% off. There are fluffy snowmen, twinkling Santa’s and mischievous elves throughout the store, many already discounted and ready for your home or the home of a friend.
Jordan has partnered with the Ashland Alliance since he opened his doors almost two years ago.
Customers can stop by the shop Tuesday thru Saturday, during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.