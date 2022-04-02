Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs gleefully said, “It’s go time,” when referring to selling tickets to the Ashland Alliance Annual Meeting.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins will step up to the microphone. Adkins may even pick a few strings on an instrument.
“They better have a good band around me if that’s the case,” Adkins said with a chuckle on Friday.
Gibbs is ecstatic that the meeting is gravitating back to normal mode after going virtual the last go-around due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While health and safety practices will be in effect, the Alliance is clamoring for and expecting a large crowd at Camp Landing Entertainment District on Thursday, April 21, from 6-9 p.m. in Cannonsburg.
Beshear helped Ashland Alliance continue an impressive streak.
“This is the eighth year in a row that we’ve had a governor speaking,” Gibbs said. “It’s always nice when we do a recap of the year and we look forward to the next year. It’s of service for the business community to know where we are and where we’re going.”
Gibbs called it the largest business social gathering in eastern Kentucky.
Camp Landing and Malibu Jack’s — which is the anchor of the complex — offer plenty of space for attendees to explore.
“Camp Landing is 500,000 square feet of fun, including race cars, bowling, putt putt golf, video games and more,” reads the Alliance event flyer. “All rides and activities are including with an annual meeting ticket.”
Malibu Jack’s is the Alliance’s newest member.
“The business community’s going to be represented here, and what happens at those tall tabletops?” Gibbs said. “People are talking about where they are, where they’re going, what’s going on with them, issues they’re working on together. It’s incredibly important. Year after year, we’ve heard all the great things that have come out of that.”
Added Scott Martin, Ashland Alliance’s Director of Operations: “It’s the networking that’s everybody’s been missing.”
Adkins said Beshear is eagerly anticipating the event. He said the governor has a “laser focus” on northeastern Kentucky.
“I tell you the governor has a fondness for the northeastern Kentucky region and Ashland,” Adkins said. “We’re focused every day on that next phone call we get to try to push things forward for our region — potential industrial sites, road projects that need completed and overall investment that needs to take place.
“There’s no question every time I’m back in the region, there’s a new sense of energy there,” Adkins added. “People are ready for something good to happen.”
Gibbs said the governor will likely “sprinkle in a big announcement, too.”
The event will feature live music, dancing, an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. There will also be a sponsor VIP section.
“This is going to be fun,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs recommends those interested in attending to grab tickets as soon as possible. Cost is $75 for Alliance members and $95 for non-members.
Call Ashland Alliance at (606) 324-5111 or visit eventbrite.com and type in Ashland Alliance Annual Dinner for tickets. Follow Ashland Alliance’s Facebook page for up-to-date information.
