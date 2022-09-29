PAINTSVILLE The second annual Alley Fest will be this weekend in Paintsville, combining music, food, drink and crafts at 241 Main St.
The event starts with a preparty on Thursday with Luke Trimble and featuring River Tramps, Broad Arrow and Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets.
Friday will bring opening bands including Les Masters Band, the Dreaded Laramie Band, Spooky Fox, The Hill Figs, Grayson Jenkins, Scott T. Smith and Mike and the Moonpies. Crystal Gale and Noah Thompson are the headliners.
Andrew Crawford, Brandi Colt, Brett and Donnie, The Brothers Gillespie, Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers, Bedford, Wolfpen Branch, Nicholas Jamerson and the Morning Jays and Logan Halstead will perform on Saturday. Headliners include American Aquarium and John Michael Montgomery.
For ticket information, visit alleyfest2022.com.