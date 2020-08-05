LEXINGTON Allegro Dance Project will present an hour-long family-friendly outdoor performance, 20/20 Vision, at the open-aired Moondance Amphitheatre featuring contemporary dance, live original music and circus arts.
This event will include a silent auction to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project’s Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing free dance outreach for hundreds of children with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the performance will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are general admission; attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free parking is permitted in business lots near the Moondance after 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate for adults; $5 for those 17 or younger or free with paid adult ticket.
Children younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
COVID-19 safety protocol will include socially distanced seating, use of masks and hand sanitizing station.
Advance tickets are recommended to help eliminate lines and because of limited.
Moondance Amphitheatre is at 1152 Monarch St.
For more information, call (859) 425-2349.