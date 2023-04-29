BELLEFONTE If you receive the dreaded notification that your flight has been canceled, rescheduled or rerouted, “pilot shortage” is the most likely answer as to why.
Mike Mooney, an air service development consultant, said during his 30-minute presentation in the Ashland Alliance’s “Business Over Breakfast” event on Friday that pilot shortage drives every airline route decision.
Mooney, speaking to a group of about 30 at Bellefonte Country Club, was crystal clear in describing the pressing problem among airports, including Huntington Tri-State.
“We do not have enough pilots,” he said.
The issue is even more glaring for budget airlines such as Allegiant and Spirit. Charleston’s airport (Yeager) is losing Spirit but obtaining Breeze Airways.
Allegiant flights are prevalent at HTS, with destination Florida cities such as Orlando, Punta Gorda, Destin-Fort Walton and St. Petersburg. Myrtle Beach is another. St. Pete is the most popular of those five, according to statistics. Overall, Allegiant’s relationship with HTS is considered a successful marriage.
However, better pay with other airlines and high training demands — such as the number of required hours — are a couple of factors affecting pilot population.
Nonetheless, pilot salaries are sky-high currently.
Mooney said the shortage is constraining service restoration and service expansion. Allegiant, in particular, is projecting that constraint will last through the end of 2024.
While leisure travel is back to the pre-pandemic level of demand, business travel is down — due to the discovery of effectiveness of Zoom and Microsoft Teams meetings.
Mooney said since 2020, the big three network airlines (American, Delta and United) have terminated service at a combined 74 cities; and more than 12 cities have lost all air service since 2020.
Smaller cities face the need to profitably support 65-set or 76-seat regional jets or downgrade to 30-seat regional jets or nine-seat turboprops for network hub service, according to Mooney.
“It’s not a good sign for Smalltown, America,” he said.
Mooney stressed the importance of supporting one’s local airport if there isn’t much of a difference in flight cost.
Many from the Tri-State gravitate to Huntington for the attractive Allegiant prices. Average one-way fares for 2022 ranged from $42-62 a ticket to or from Huntington with the connecting city being St. Pete, Orlando, Destin, Myrtle Beach or Punta Gorda.
“The ticket price you pay is taxed,” Mooney said. “Bag fee, seat fee, those are not taxed. If you’re an airline, what you want to do is move as much of the consumer’s money to ancillary fees and as little as possible to the ticket price because you pocket 100% of the bag fee; you don’t pocket 100% of the ticket fee.”
Mooney also highlighted “SWOT” — strengths, weaknesses, opportunity and threats — to conclude his presentation.
Among the strengths is the access to the CLT (Charlotte) hub and the successful performance in most Allegiant markets. CLT also falls into the “threat” category because of underperformance overall.
A weakness is the proximity to CRW (Charleston). One opportunity he noted a few times is the chance that a second hub (Chicago) — which is supported by the $500,000 SCASD grant HTS received in 2021 — will be added.
