While national turnout for the election was unprecedented this year, the wider-northeastern Kentucky area mostly showed moderate increases in voter participation this year compared to 2016.
However, area some area election officials have said the 2020 presidential election had the highest turnout in their careers. The biggest factor driving it all, according to the officials, was early voting.
Overall, the biggest increase in voter participation was in Lawrence and Carter counties, which saw an almost 5% jump from 49.67% to 54.46% in Lawrence and 52.8% to 57.26% spike in Carter, according to unofficial results from the state election board.
Rowan County saw the highest turnout of all this year in the area at 62.22%, a less than 2% increase over the 2016 election. Elliott saw a slight decrease in turnout, with 57.57% in 2016 and 57.06% in 2020.
While Boyd had the most in terms of raw number of votes — 21,947 ballots were cast — turnout was virtually unchanged at about 53% in both 2016 and 2020. That’s because the number of registered voters — 39,269 in 2016 and 41,063 in 2020 — rose in proportion to the vote.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said this year’s election was the biggest turnout since he assumed his position on the county election board in 2015. Early voting — roughly half of Boyd’s ballots were cast either absentee or early — and some energized local races drove out the voters in Boyd to the polls, according to the sheriff.
“The presidential race was the big draw, but there were people who came out for the county clerk’s race, the state representative race (Sharp-Clark 100th District race) and the (Ashland) city commission,” Woods said. “There were people who might’ve sat out the presidential but turned out for those.”
COVID-19, which has loomed writ-large in every aspect of life this year, from shopping malls to baseball fields to voting booths, might have also pushed the public to vote in Boyd, Woods said.
“I think COVID had an effect with people thinking, ‘COVID isn’t going to keep me home from voting,’” Woods said. “I’ve had people come up to me and say, they weren’t going to stay home because of COVID. There ought to be a sticker that says, ‘I voted during COVID-19.’”
Greenup County Clerk Pat Hieneman has worked in the office for 42 years, with the last 15 years as an elected official. With a 2% increase over the 2016 cycle, Hieneman said the turnout was “one of the biggest I’ve experienced,” but it wasn’t overwhelming on Election Day.
“The early voting helped get more people to the polls, but it also cut down on the crowds on Election Day,” Hieneman said.
With 30,778 registered voters in Greenup County — roughly 1,600 more than in 2016 — 18,355 people cast a ballot this year. That’s up 1,700 from the last presidential race. Greenup’s slight increase was similar to Lewis County’s, from 53.35% in 2016 to 56.33% in 2020.
Over in Carter County, Clerk Mike Johnston said he was proud of how the election went and thanked voters and poll workers. Like Hieneman, Johnston also has a lot of experience in elections — over the last 14 years as clerk, Johnston said he’s overseen three to four presidential elections.
“I thought we had a good turnout this year,” he said. “There was a lot of interest in this election. The early voting helped out a lot for people, because you could come down to the clerk’s office for motor vehicle business and cast your vote while you were there.”
Johnston estimated roughly 30% of the electorate voted early in Carter County.
State Election Board totals for Carter show 11,687 voters cast a ballot out of 20,412 registered voters this year.
(606) 326-2653 |