ASHLAND Ashland’s inclusive playground, which opened on Sunday, was an emotional event for some.
Mayor Matt Perkins recalled meeting Kailee Sharp, who has cerebral palsy. She was first in line to give the playground equipment a try.
“Her smile was so infectious, I made her a Citizen Ambassador for the city right there on the spot,” he said.
He said the ribbon-cutting ceremony brought out many different children.
“It wasn’t just a certain group of children. It was all of our children,” Perkins said. “They were so excited.”
He said the inclusive playground equipment helps parents who are wheelchair-bound, too.
“It’s opportunities like this I’m most proud of as mayor,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier with how it looks and couldn’t say enough about our parks department. They worked 24-hour shifts while the concrete set to keep footprints and initials out of it.
“They have worked their rear ends off, and we will continue to upgrade the parks systems and make it the best they can be.”
He said Ashland residents also volunteered their time to work on the playground.
The need has existed for some time, Perkins said, noting residents had approached him about an inclusive playground when he was a commissioner.
“I took that to heart and promised I'd work with our commission and we never left it off our radar,” he said. “We set aside money at a rough time, but we felt so strongly about it, we knew good things would happen.”
The inclusive playground equipment makes it possible for a person who is wheelchair-bound to ride the merry-go-round or use the monkey bars unassisted.
“The key ingredient is the surface is soft, so it’s not going to hurt anybody if you fall,” Perkins said. “Each piece of equipment is separated so you can get to each piece if you have a wheelchair.”
He said children with autism will benefit from the sensory garden, which is in progress.
“Those folks have a whole different set of needs and concerns,” he said. “Sometimes they have issues with loud sounds. This new sensory garden is a little bit on the other side of Central Park. That was purposeful so it would be quieter, and the types of things the kids need for this are catered to them. It’s not the standard playground equipment you’d see, but something that would excite them visually and texturally.”
He said he hopes it will be finished this month, which is Autism Awareness Month.
Commissioner Marty Gute was involved with the project since the beginning.
“I have friends that have children that could never play on one of those facilities and it broke my heart,” he said of the standard playground, noting many parents commented on the need for a facility for other children.
“It was really a great day in Ashland to see those kids of all abilities be able to swing and be able to play on all of those things,” Gute said, noting he looks forward to the completion of the sensory garden.
Commissioner Amanda Clark said opening the playground was an exciting experience.
"It’s something we needed for our park and I’m happy to be a part of a commission that tries to make those things happen," Clark said.
Seeing the children enjoy the park was the highlight, she said.
“When we cut the ribbon, several kids stood with us, because ultimately, it’s theirs,” she said. “After the cutting, every one of those little kids kind of looked up at us like, ‘Can we play now?’ and we said, ‘Sure, sure, go ahead.’ Their response was fantastic. They took off running.”
Perkins said he’s proud of the accomplishment.
“Everybody came together on this,” he said. “I think it was just in the stars. It was a God thing, because having the huge cost of this subsidized — without the grant, I don’t know if we could have done it.”
Total cost of the playground was $350,000; the city received $175,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which the city matched.
