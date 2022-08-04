ASHLAND Tennis’ long and fascinating history is examined in the exhibit “Tennis: Sport of Kings” at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
Curator Heather Whitman said the exhibit follows the sport from its beginning, when monks created it and kings of Europe took it up.
“One of my favorites is the tennis costume from the 1910s,” Whitman said. “The modesty of the time included long sleeves and long skirts for ladies, even while playing tennis.”
By the 19th century, tennis was modernized by technology.
Whitman said vulcanized rubber made it possible to have balls that bounce, which led to lawn tennis and rules and equipment fans are familiar with today.
Ashland’s connections to tennis are included in the exhibit, Whitman said, with the help of Dr. Jack Ditty.
“Professor Robert W. Ross was a former teacher at the segregated Booker T. Washington school who took on the care and maintenance of the Central Park tennis courts for decades,” she said. “He was noted for being firm but fair and made an impression on countless young people in the area. His personal tennis racquet, photos and other memorabilia is included in his display.”
Ashland native Jim Fannin, who considers Ross a mentor, is known as the World’s No. 1 Coach of Champions and is represented in the exhibit. He is an author, motivational speaker and professional coach who has coached the likes of Alex Rodriguez, Doc Rivers and executives and companies such as IBM, Apple and others.
Ditty also helped with an exhibit entry about his daughter, Julie Ditty Qualls.
“(She was) a woman from our area who went pro, played in all four grand slam tournaments and won many USTA titles,” Whitman said, noting she died last year, leaving the city an impressive legacy.
The exhibit will run through December.