All 65 COVID-19 tests on employees associated with the Boyd County Detention Center yielded negative results, said jailer Bill Hensley on Wednesday.
King’s Daughters Medical Center conducted tests on all 50 jail staff members in addition to to the contracted medical and kitchen staffs on Tuesday.
A positive posthumous test on a jail inmate prompted the mass testing.
Leslie Bryan, a 48-year-old Huntington man, died on Sunday afternoon after going into medical distress. He died shortly after being transported to KDMC. A rapid-response coronavirus test came back positive. A second swab test, though, showed otherwise. By the time a third test would be administered, the window in which a deceased body must be tested had expired.
Bryan’s body was sent for an autopsy earlier this week, Hensley said.
He was incarcerated for 12 days prior to his death.
“There’s a high probability that the first test was a false positive,” Hensley said.
Hensley said if Bryan did have it, he was asymptomatic. No current inmate has any COVID-19 symptoms, Hensley said.
“We will continue on with how we’ve been doing with masks and the same cleaning procedures,” said the jailer. “We continue to offer masks (to inmates) and continue to check people for any symptoms or signs. At this point, I don’t find it necessary to test (all inmates).”
