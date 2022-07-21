ASHLAND Devin Hale performed at the Paramount Arts Center last year and it went so well, he decided to do it again.
“We set an attendance record for a local act at Paramount, and we are very proud,” he said. “People really showed out and brought their best energy. Trust me when I say it was the time of our lives. So as long as people are willing to buy a ticket and spend one of their summer nights with us, we pledge to give everything we have to provide a fun and entertaining concert.”
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center.
Shelby Lore and band will perform for an hour before Hale and his band take the stage.
“My band will play a full set of original music with a few solo acoustic songs added,” Hale said. “Between both bands we have an incredible group of singers and instrumentalists, so to close the show, we are merging the bands to create an eight-piece super band (with three guitars and four voices) called Union, where we will play a few classic covers. Hotel California, anyone?”
Hale’s band consists of Jon Watts and Dustin Tennill, rhythm section; Andrew Chapman, keyboard; and Ryan Bonner, guitar and vocals.
Last year’s concert yielded an album, too. Hale’s band released an album of originals titled “Live From The Paramount” and it is available on all streaming services. He said this weekend’s show also will be recorded.
Meanwhile, he said he’s been staying busy.
“When people began gathering safely again, music came back in full force, maybe more than ever. There has been no shortage of opportunities,” he said. “I’m also an avid concert-goer, and I’ve seen countless shows in the last year. I can’t describe how good that feels. Like a part of me went missing and I’ve slowly pieced myself together again.”
He said he looks forward to bringing his version of live music to town again.
“I love playing music here in Ashland, Kentucky,” he said. “Seeing faces that I know singing and enjoying my music is the joy of my life.”