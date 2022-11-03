CATLETTSBURG A West Virginia man accused of messing up a number of toilets along U.S. 60 earlier this year is heading toward a plea deal, his attorney said Thursday.
Public defender Brian Hewlett said 41-year-old Logan Marstiller has all the evidence in his case and has already received a plea offer from the prosecutors.
Hewlett asked Judge John Vincent if he could have a bit more time to look over all the evidence and "finalize a plea in this matter."
Initially, the attorney asked for hearing in three weeks, but then amended that for later down the line on account of Thanksgiving.
"I'm sorry, but you guys ain't invited to my Thanksgiving dinner," Hewlett joked with the court.
Vincent set the hearing for Dec. 1.
Marstiller is accused of going on a spate of bathroom destruction in April 2022, cutting the supply lines or setting off the sprinkler at five businesses on U.S. 60 in Cannonsburg.